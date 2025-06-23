Work It Podcast: Can't stick to a schedule at work? You’re not lazy – you just see time differently
To thrive in a workplace that operates on a fixed schedule, identify two to three must-do daily tasks as anchors to remain productive, says our guest.
Some people are natural clock-watchers while others prefer to go with the flow. But these two different working styles can affect workplace productivity, stress levels and team dynamics.
CNA TODAY journalist Eunice Sng shares with Tiffany Ang what she has learnt about working as a “clock timer” and an “event timer”.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
But Singapore is built for clock timers like myself. So what happens if somebody like you (an event timer) have to work in a place like Singapore, where the environment is more clock-driven? What are some of the more common challenges you would face?
Eunice Sng, CNA TODAY journalist:
So one of the career coaches I talked to, Mr Ivan Foo from the mental health company Intellect, talked about how event timers might experience time guilt. So they might constantly feel as though they're falling short, compared to peers who thrive in a very highly structured environment. But I think this is more of a reflection of cultural norms rather than personal capability.
This misalignment between external expectations and internal rhythms breeds a lot of chronic stress. It drains the event timers' mental energy, triggering an internal narrative of insufficiency. Like, 'Why can't I be like others? Why am I always behind?'
Tiffany:
Why am I not productive enough? Not efficient enough, right?
Eunice:
So this stress impairs executive functions like focus, decision making and motivation. What follows is just a dangerous spiral of negative self talk: "I'm lazy. I have poor time management. I'm not capable."
Mr Fu also talks about how, as a result, the event timer might try to over structure their lives and follow the clock timer mindset.
Tiffany:
Which is out of their comfort zone.
Eunice:
Yeah, it's not how they plan their time, their internal rhythm. This can lead to burnout, because they are not used to living by the calendar.
But you know, they could, ironically, also feel uneasy when the calendar seems empty, especially when their peers' calendars are filled with meetings and tasks.
All these uncertainties and insecurities could lead to insomnia, not being present at work and not being present at home due to worrying. Overall, it might make them feel like they are spaced out everywhere all the time.
I do experience this sometimes as well.
Tiffany:
I don't suppose event timers are just delaying tasks for the sake of delaying it, right? So what exactly is going through their minds, if they are not catching up with time?
Eunice:
I think it's just a different way of working.
(Another counsellor) talks about how one of the challenges of event timers is that they feel boxed (in) by the clock, which I relate to.
A not-as-empowering boundary sounds like: "You must start this at 10am and end by 11am." It feels like a cage (to an event timer like myself) ... And actually, it backfires, because it creates more anxiety and causes me to delay tasks even more.
