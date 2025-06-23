Work It Podcast: Can't stick to a schedule at work? You’re not lazy – you just see time differently

Tiffany:

Why am I not productive enough? Not efficient enough, right?

Eunice:

So this stress impairs executive functions like focus, decision making and motivation. What follows is just a dangerous spiral of negative self talk: "I'm lazy. I have poor time management. I'm not capable."

Mr Fu also talks about how, as a result, the event timer might try to over structure their lives and follow the clock timer mindset.

Tiffany:

Which is out of their comfort zone.

Eunice:

Yeah, it's not how they plan their time, their internal rhythm. This can lead to burnout, because they are not used to living by the calendar.

But you know, they could, ironically, also feel uneasy when the calendar seems empty, especially when their peers' calendars are filled with meetings and tasks.

All these uncertainties and insecurities could lead to insomnia, not being present at work and not being present at home due to worrying. Overall, it might make them feel like they are spaced out everywhere all the time.

I do experience this sometimes as well.

Tiffany:

I don't suppose event timers are just delaying tasks for the sake of delaying it, right? So what exactly is going through their minds, if they are not catching up with time?

Eunice:

I think it's just a different way of working.

(Another counsellor) talks about how one of the challenges of event timers is that they feel boxed (in) by the clock, which I relate to.