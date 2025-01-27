Work It Podcast: Cupid in the cubicle - The realities of office romances
It's not realistic to ban workplace dating, instead have employees disclose when they are in a relationship.
There’s a new couple in the office and team dynamics will likely change. What are some boundaries that should be kept? If professional lines are blurred, how do you deal with it?
Kelvin Kao, founder of social media agency PROTOCOL and CNA TODAY columnist, shares his advice.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
Let's say I'm a colleague of a couple, a known office couple, and I do feel uncomfortable.
I have some queries as to whether their conduct is a bit too intimate for an office setting, or the way that they talk to each other is making me a bit uncomfortable. The way they help each other at work may be a bit uncomfortable for me.
So if I'm that colleague, how would you prefer that I approach you - my boss - in talking about this, because it can be quite an awkward conversation. Am I overthinking things? Am I just making a mountain out of a mole hill?
Kelvin Kao, owner of PROTOCOL and CNA TODAY columnist:
As with all issues, I think bring to us your concerns and considerations, meaning, don't second guess yourself.
If you feel uncomfortable, probably there is some good reason for the way you feel, and if there really isn't, then we can get there by talking it through.
A lot of times they share their concerns, and then they end up, in the course of the conversation, feeling like, "Oh, actually, it wasn't that big a deal."
So it does happen, but the starting point has to be, let's talk it through, and then we can find out a little bit more about how the actual interactions happen, what exactly transpired, what made you feel this way? And then if need be that, we put in certain measures, but the first step is always to have that conversation.
Tiffany:
But I should talk to my colleague first, rather than escalate it so quickly to the boss?
Kelvin:
That can be tricky, right? Because then again, team dynamics operate differently, the power dynamic is at play.
They may not be able to tell their supervisor, "Hey, that's kind of weird what you guys are doing."
So I would say there needs to be a level of trust from the employee to say, 'I'm gonna tell you this, I trust that you will also not overreact and handle this in a fair fashion. You will find out from all parties.'
So it does go beyond this specific subject matter, but really a safe space where they can air their thoughts and know that you will not overreact, you will not get upset and create an environment to worsen things. But I would like them to bring up.
