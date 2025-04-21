Work It Podcast: How can you cope if you have a very demanding job?

You might break down easily or get angry easily.



Tiffany Ang, host:

I know what you what you're talking about - the prefrontal cortex. I always joke. I mean, it's not really a joke, but I always joke that, as a mum of boys ... science (has) shown that for boys, their prefrontal cortex ... isn't actually developed until they are in their 20s.

And when under stress, it can shrink, and ... you make bad decisions, which again, is really bad if you are in a high pressure job.

Loraine:

There's also, like this thing, the brain's emotional processing centre actually becomes more active and may increase in size because of the stress you're in.

Tiffany:

Isn't that good? If it increase in size?

Loraine:

I wish ...