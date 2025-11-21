15 people with disabilities recognised at 2025 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people with disabilities were recognised on Friday (Nov 21) at the 2025 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (GCTEA).
The awards ceremony was attended by guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, and Law Eric Chua.
Launched in 2019, the GCTEA is a key initiative of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF) that provides opportunities to people with disabilities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives through providing financial aid, supporting aspirations and conferring awards. The community fund is administered by SG Enable and supported by Mediacorp.
The GCTEA comprises two categories: The GCTEA (Achievement) category, which celebrates people with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and served as an inspiration to others, and the GCTEA (Promise) category, which recognises awardees for their potential and commitment to serve the community.
INSPIRING OTHERS THROUGH ACHIEVEMENTS
Four people, including Paralympians Toh Wei Soong and Jovin Tan Wei Qiang, were awarded GCTEA (Achievement) awards and S$10,000 (US$7,642).
One of Singapore’s most accomplished para-swimmers, Mr Toh is a two-time Paralympian, and medalled at the Asian Para Games, Commonwealth Games and ASEAN Para Games between 2013 and 2023.
Beyond his sporting achievements, the 27-year-old, who has transverse myelitis, a rare neurological condition affecting his lower spinal cord, also raises disability awareness through creative ventures such as his collaboration with Mediacorp for the Chinese drama Hope Afloat.
Jovin Tan Wei Qiang, 39, was another Paralympian honoured under the achievement category this year. The para-athlete, who has cerebral palsy, won Singapore’s first parasailing gold at the 2014 Asian Para Games and clinched another at the 2015 ASEAN Para Games.
After competing in four consecutive Paralympics, he transitioned to competitive Boccia following the removal of parasailing from the Paralympic Games.
Mr Tan dedicates every weekend to guiding young para-athletes with a range of disabilities through the Singapore Disability Sport Council’s “Learn to Sail” programme at Changi Sailing Club.
Another GCTEA (Achievement) recipient was 70-year-old Kua Cheng Hock, an entrepreneur specialising in assistive technology who has been visually impaired since birth.
Dedicating himself to improving the lives of the visually impaired community, he has promoted independence by introducing guide dogs to Singapore and establishing the Guide Dogs Association.
Mr Kua also developed a plan for the Elections Department that enabled Singaporeans with visual impairment to vote privately at polling centres since 2011.
To expand professional career options for the visually impaired community, he is establishing a foundation to provide improved education and training opportunities.
The final awardee was Yap Qian Yin. The 35-year-old is paralysed below the waist due to complications from chemotherapy when her childhood leukaemia relapsed when she was 16.
Ms Yap won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Para Games and 2015 ASEAN Para Games before competing at the 2016 Paralympic Games, and is currently serving as Assistant Honorary Treasurer and Chair of the Fundraising Subcommittee on the board of the Disabled People’s Association.
PROMISE TO PURSUE GREATER HEIGHTS
Among the 11 recipients of the GCTEA (Promise) was para-athlete Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, who made history as Singapore’s first female para-powerlifter at the 2017 ASEAN Para Games - just two months after starting formal training.
Diagnosed with multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition affecting bone growth, the 33-year-old is a sports and health educator, and supports community initiatives like PlayBuddy, an adaptive sports play group for children with physical disabilities.
When Sherry Toh Yee Teng was diagnosed at 13 with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type II, a rare neuromuscular condition, she discovered her love of video games, which has led to her career as a game writer.
An advocate for systemic change for people with disabilities in Singapore, the 27-year-old was awarded the Singapore Health Inspirational Patient and Caregiver Award in 2025.
Another awardee was Arassi Maria Rajkumar, 32, a dancer who co-founded the Diverse Abilities Dance Collective in 2018.
Starting her dance journey at the age of four in the Down Syndrome Association, she has trained in different dance forms, performing an Asian contemporary dance piece and co-facilitated a Bharatanatyam workshop at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Brisbane in 2024.
Other GCTEA (Promise) recipients include Amanda Chan Si Qi, a quality assurance analyst at Deutsche Bank, Johnson Chia Rong Xi, who is an accounts and finance manager at Avon Group, and Victoria Liew Yi Xuan, a Master of Architecture graduate from the National University of Singapore.
Two retail associates at UNIQLO, Johannes Cheong Hui Ming and Florence Hui Xuan Lin, also received the award, as did Patricia Gerardine Tomnob Merilo, a digital accessibility lead at Equal Dreams, Lydia Tay Wan Ching, who is a musician, composer and violin teacher, and Jade Ow Yanhui, a programme coordinator at National Gallery Singapore.
Chairman of the GCTEA Evaluation Panel Michael Ngu attended the ceremony at Pan Pacific Singapore and congratulated this year’s recipients.
“Each of today’s awardees exemplifies exceptional resilience and achievement in fostering inclusivity,” Mr Ngu, who is a board member of SG Enable and a GCTEA 2019 achievement awardee, said.
“As we honour 15 recipients, we remain committed to championing inclusive efforts and acknowledging excellence in the years ahead.”
SG Enable CEO Lee May Gee, also lauded the “courage, talent and determination” of the awardees, adding that “their achievements remind us that when we recognise and support the abilities of every individual, our society becomes stronger, kinder and more cohesive”.