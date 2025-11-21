15 people with disabilities recognised at 2025 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

INSPIRING OTHERS THROUGH ACHIEVEMENTS

Four people, including Paralympians Toh Wei Soong and Jovin Tan Wei Qiang, were awarded GCTEA (Achievement) awards and S$10,000 (US$7,642).

One of Singapore’s most accomplished para-swimmers, Mr Toh is a two-time Paralympian, and medalled at the Asian Para Games, Commonwealth Games and ASEAN Para Games between 2013 and 2023.

Beyond his sporting achievements, the 27-year-old, who has transverse myelitis, a rare neurological condition affecting his lower spinal cord, also raises disability awareness through creative ventures such as his collaboration with Mediacorp for the Chinese drama Hope Afloat.

Jovin Tan Wei Qiang, 39, was another Paralympian honoured under the achievement category this year. The para-athlete, who has cerebral palsy, won Singapore’s first parasailing gold at the 2014 Asian Para Games and clinched another at the 2015 ASEAN Para Games.

After competing in four consecutive Paralympics, he transitioned to competitive Boccia following the removal of parasailing from the Paralympic Games.

Mr Tan dedicates every weekend to guiding young para-athletes with a range of disabilities through the Singapore Disability Sport Council’s “Learn to Sail” programme at Changi Sailing Club.

Another GCTEA (Achievement) recipient was 70-year-old Kua Cheng Hock, an entrepreneur specialising in assistive technology who has been visually impaired since birth.

Dedicating himself to improving the lives of the visually impaired community, he has promoted independence by introducing guide dogs to Singapore and establishing the Guide Dogs Association.

Mr Kua also developed a plan for the Elections Department that enabled Singaporeans with visual impairment to vote privately at polling centres since 2011.

To expand professional career options for the visually impaired community, he is establishing a foundation to provide improved education and training opportunities.

The final awardee was Yap Qian Yin. The 35-year-old is paralysed below the waist due to complications from chemotherapy when her childhood leukaemia relapsed when she was 16.

Ms Yap won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Para Games and 2015 ASEAN Para Games before competing at the 2016 Paralympic Games, and is currently serving as Assistant Honorary Treasurer and Chair of the Fundraising Subcommittee on the board of the Disabled People’s Association.