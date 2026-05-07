Girl, 17, gets reformative training after possessing Kpods for trafficking and other drug offences

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl who was nabbed in a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) operation targeting etomidate suppliers was ordered on Thursday (May 7) to undergo reformative training for a minimum of 12 months.

The charges she faced include those involving Kpods - vape pods containing etomidate, which are punishable by up to 10 years' jail.

Specifically, her charge for possessing Kpods is punishable by a minimum of two years' jail if she had been sentenced as an adult offender. It comes with caning for male offenders.

From September 2025, etomidate was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act and abusers who commit offences involving the anaesthetic agent faced higher penalties.

The teenager in Thursday's case cannot be named per the Children and Young Persons Act as she is under 18.

She pleaded guilty to four charges, mostly under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including for possessing Kpods for the purpose of trafficking.

Another six charges were considered in sentencing. These include charges for possessing vapes and consuming etomidate.

THE CASE

The teenager was arrested on Oct 2, 2025 by police officers and HSA officers.

According to past reports, HSA had been investigating an unnamed male etomidate user and tracked down two female suppliers along with the teenager, who had vapes and related components in her home.

The teenager was taken back to the office of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) at Police Cantonment Complex for further investigations.

Four vape pods seized from her were found to contain etomidate.

The teen knew that the pods contained the banned substance and intended to sell them for S$72 (US$57) each.

She had received S$72 from a user on Telegram via PayNow for one of the pods, but the buyer did not manage to collect it as the teen was arrested.

Methamphetamine was also found in the teen's home, which she admitted was for her own consumption.

Her urine samples tested positive for etomidate and meth.

She had been placed under a drug supervision order for 60 months in late March 2025 and was required to present herself at Tanglin Police Divisional Headquarters on certain days.

However, she failed to do so on Sep 23, 2025, without a valid reason.

The prosecution had stated that the teenager is a youth offender, so the foremost sentencing consideration is rehabilitation.

However, given the severity and number of offences involved, the prosecutor said deterrence should also feature in the sentence.

The teenager was found suitable for reformative training and ordered to undergo it.

For possessing etomidate, a Class C controlled drug, for the purpose of trafficking, she could have been jailed for between two and 10 years. She could not be caned as she is female.

For possessing meth, a Class A controlled drug, without authorisation, she could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.