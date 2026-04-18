17 HDB neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded at cost of S$130 million
About 9,000 households in 10 precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Queenstown will also benefit from the third batch of Silver Upgrading Programme.
SINGAPORE: Seventeen Housing & Development Board (HDB) neighbourhoods across Singapore have been selected for upgrading works under the latest batch of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), HDB said on Saturday (Apr 18).
Close to 20,000 households are expected to benefit from the upgrading, with more than S$130 million (US$102 million) set aside for these 17 projects selected by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB.
Introduced in August 2007, the NRP focuses on improvements at the block and precinct levels tailored based on residents’ feedback, such as fitness trails connecting senior-centric amenities and wayfinding features along routes frequently used by seniors.
The works are fully funded by the government and implemented by the respective town councils, which will engage their own design consultants and building contractors as well as monitor the progress of the projects.
The NRP was originally for blocks built up to 1995, but in 2025, the programme was extended to include those built up to 1999.
Over S$1.6 billion has been set aside to fund 246 NRP projects nationwide since the programme’s introduction, covering about 315,500 households across the past 16 batches.
As of Mar 31, 2026, 141 projects benefitting about 199,000 households have been fully completed, HDB said, with works in progress for the remaining 105 projects.
Details of blocks or projects selected for 17th batch of NRP
- Blks 370 to 373, 373A to 373B, 374 to 375 Hougang Street 31
- Blks 317, 350 to 352, 352A, 353 to 354, 354A Ang Mo Kio Street 31/32
- Blks 121 to 122, 141, 141A, 142, 142A, 143 to 144 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh
- Blks 442 to 445, 445A, 446 to 448, 469 to 474, 474A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3/4
- Blks 10, 10A, 11 Chai Chee Road
- Blks 170, 170A, 171, 171A, 172 to 175, 175A, 176 to 177, 177A to 177B, 178 to 180, 180A Gangsa / Lompang Road
- Blks 623 to 628, 628A Bukit Batok Central
- Blks 232A, 234A, 236A, 238A, 255 to 256, 256A, 257, 257A, 258 Serangoon Avenue 2 / Central Drive
- Blks 501 to 502, 502A, 503, 503A, 504 to 505, 505A, 506 to 508, 527, 527A, 528 to 536, 536A Woodlands Drive 14
- Blks 296, 296A, 297 to 299 Yishun Street 20
- Blks 300, 302 to 306, 306A to 306B, 307 to 313, 313A, 314 to 316, 316A, 317 to 318 Canberra Road / Sembawang Drive / Vista
- Blks 681, 681A to 681D, 682, 682A to 682D, 683A to 683D, 684A to 684D, 685 Woodlands Drive 62 / 73
- Blks 205A to 205D, 206A to 206E, 223A to 223D, 224A to 224E, 231 to 233, 233A, 234 to 236, 236A, 237 to 241, 241A Compassvale Lane / Walk
- Blks 225A to 225C, 226A to 226D, 227A to 227D, 228A to 228D, 229 to 230 Compassvale Walk
- Blks 68 to 70, 70A, 14, 14A, 16A, 17, 17A, 17B Redhill Close / Telok Blangah Crescent, Blks 71 & 72 Redhill Close
- Blks 679, 679A to 679C, 680, 680A to 680C, 681, 681A to 681C, 682, 682A to 682C, 683, 683A to 683C, 684, 684A to 684C, 685, 685A to 685C, 686, 686A to 686C Jurong West Street 64 / Central 1
- Blks 115, 115A, 177 to 182, 182A, 183, 183A, 184, 184A Ho Ching Road / Yung Sheng Road / Corporation Drive
10 PRECINCTS SELECTED FOR SILVER UPGRADING PROGRAMME
HDB also announced on Saturday that 10 more precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Queenstown have been selected under the third batch of the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP), which will benefit about 9,000 households.
Launched in August 2024, the SUP targets older HDB precincts, offering senior-centric upgrades to help seniors age in place more comfortably. Like the NRP, the SUP is fully funded by the government.
Upgrading works in the 10 precincts are expected to commence in the second half of 2026 and will be completed progressively from the second half of 2028, said HDB, adding that two earlier batches of precincts are currently at various stages of construction.
Works are underway for the four precincts in Ang Mo Kio, which were announced under the first SUP batch in 2024, and are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Meanwhile, the 12 precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Toa Payoh, which were announced under the second batch of SUP in 2025, are at different stages of design, with works expected to be progressively completed from the second half of 2027.
Locations of the 10 new precincts selected for SUP
- Blks 330 to 337 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1
- Blks 621, 623, 625 & 627 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9
- Blks 633 to 640 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6
- Blks 72 to 77, 73A (MSCP) Telok Blangah Drive / Heights / Street 32
- Blks 62 to 69 Telok Blangah Drive / Heights
- Blks 50 to 61, 51A (Pavilion), 52A (MSCP), 57A (MSCP) Telok Blangah Drive / Heights
- Blks 44 to 49, 48A (MSCP) Telok Blangah Drive
- Blks 96 to 102 Commonwealth Crescent
- Blks 103, 104, 106 to 113, 107A (Pavilion) Commonwealth Crescent
- Blks 23A & 23B Queen’s Close
As part of the SUP design and engagement process, a Community Improvement Walk (CIW) at Toa Payoh Lorong 1/2 was recently held in March, with about 70 residents sharing their feedback on the enhancements they hoped to see.
During the walk, which was attended by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, residents gave suggestions, such as widening the roof of covered walkways to provide better shelter from the rain, and implementing motifs with larger fonts and bright colours for block numbers to improve wayfinding.
They also suggested marking the edges of existing footpaths with yellow borders to improve visibility and help prevent falls, as well adding more sheltered seating areas at a fitness station so that residents can have a space to sit and chat after their exercises.
Other feedback included more community spaces, such as wheelchair-accessible community gardens and sheltered fitness areas.
“HDB is committed to enhancing the liveability of our homes and neighbourhoods, so that seniors can live and age-in-place independently within their communities,” said the housing board.
“Going forward, the SUP will be expanded to include even more towns, such as Bedok, Clementi and Kallang-Whampoa,” HDB said, adding that more details will be shared when ready.