Singapore to introduce new S$20 million grant to support development of multicultural art forms

SINGAPORE: A new S$20 million (US$15.6 million) grant to support the development of traditional and multicultural art forms will be introduced by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the National Arts Council (NAC).

The move was announced by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in parliament on Thursday (Mar 5) where he laid out his ministry's spending plans for the year.

This is part of stepped-up efforts to strengthen Singapore's unique multicultural identity, he added.

The Multicultural Arts Programme Grant, which will span five years, will be administered by NAC and seeded by the President’s Challenge and MCCY.

NAC will launch the grant via an open call in the second half of this year, with applications accepted annually from then on.

It will support a range of multicultural arts productions and initiatives, including instances where artists weave elements from other cultures together or when they seek to learn and develop mastery in cultural forms beyond their own inherited traditions.

"When I speak with practitioners from our arts and culture groups, they tell me they are starting to notice declining interest among the young to engage in traditional arts. Some youths are trading traditional dance co-curricular activities for contemporary dance styles such as K-pop," said Mr Neo.

"While I understand the allure of K-pop and K-drama, we also need to retain our diverse traditional art forms and culture that form the foundation of our multicultural identity, and we need to pass these on to the next generation."

In a fact sheet, MCCY said that a President’s Challenge multiculturalism panel will also be formed to steer and guide multicultural arts initiatives.

“The panel will advise in areas such as advancing Singapore’s multicultural arts development, identify areas of learning, growth and investment for multicultural arts, and advise on the broad criteria for the application of the MAP (Multicultural Arts Programme) grant,” added the ministry.