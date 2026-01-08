Singapore saw wettest March, warmest June and November on record in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded the wettest March on record last year following exceptional rainfall due to Northeast monsoon surges, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Jan 8).

March 2025 saw islandwide average rainfall of 482.9mm, 130 per cent above the month’s long-term average, according to the MSS's Climate 2025: The Year in Numbers report.

Exceptional rainfall in January and March made 2025 the seventh wettest year for Singapore since 1980.

Last year’s June and November were also the warmest on record.

The short-lived La Nina conditions at the start of 2025 moderated Singapore’s temperatures in the first half of the year, while the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and developing La Nina conditions in the second half of 2025 contributed to wetter conditions in the region, MSS said.

IOD refers to a broad pattern of year-to-year sea surface temperature changes in the tropical western and eastern Indian Ocean, according to MSS's website. A negative IOD phase causes the sea surface temperature to become warmer than usual near Indonesia and tends to bring more rainfall to the surrounding region.

WET START TO 2025

Last year, March saw significant downpours from Mar 19 to Mar 20 due to a monsoon surge.

The surge contributed significantly to March 2025’s record rainfall, MSS said. The total islandwide average rainfall of 272.3mm over those two days exceeded March’s long-term average of 209.7mm.

January and April also saw notably wet conditions last year.

A monsoon surge at the start of the year saw January 2025 logging 430.0mm of rainfall - nearly double the month’s long-term average. This also made last year’s January the sixth wettest January since 1980.

The monsoon surge from Jan 10 to Jan 13 contributed to about 76 per cent of the month’s rainfall.

April 2025 was the second wettest April since 1980, with an islandwide average rainfall of 364.9mm.

In contrast, Singapore experienced relatively drier conditions from May to August, though September saw a return to wetter conditions.

The month saw total average rainfall of 249.3mm - 42 per cent above its long-term average.

Overall, Singapore’s average annual total rainfall of 2,984.9mm in 2025 was 18 per cent above the long-term average.

The Changi climate station recorded 2,833.5mm of rainfall last year - 34 per cent above its long-term average.

The wettest day on the island in 2025 was recorded on Pulau Tekong on Jan 10 with 241.8mm of rainfall.

Kallang logged the wettest month last year in March with 612.6mm of rainfall recorded.