3 more people arrested for suspected involvement in fake bulk order scams

SINGAPORE: Three more people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in fake bulk order scams in which individuals impersonated members of the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Sep 19).

The three suspects, aged between 17 and 28, were arrested on Thursday and Friday as police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department's Anti-Scam Command and the Central Police Division conducted simultaneous raids in the vicinities of Bukit Batok West, Fernvale Lane and Northshore Drive.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had allegedly acted on instructions of a scam syndicate to facilitate the perpetration of this scam variant," SPF said in a news release.

"The 28-year-old man had allegedly relinquished his Singpass credentials to the scam syndicate for monetary gains, while (a) 17-year-old female teenager and (a) 21-year-old man had assisted unknown individuals to subscribe to phone lines.

"Some of these lines were found to be linked to scam cases of this variant."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Several Singapore businesses have recently been hit by fake bulk orders involving scammers who claimed to be SAF personnel.

SPF said on Tuesday that three people, aged between 16 and 31, had been arrested for their suspected involvement in these scams.

A 22-year-old woman linked to the fake orders, meanwhile, was charged in court on Wednesday.

The offence of disclosing one's Singpass credentials to facilitate an offence under Section 8A of the Computer Misuse Act carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Those who knowingly provide a fraudulently registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,780), or both.