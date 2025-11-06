38 Oxley Road site offers authentic link to independence that Founders’ Memorial cannot replicate: David Neo
The site gives Singaporeans the opportunity to be in the same space where pivotal events in history took place, says the acting minister for culture, community and youth.
SINGAPORE: The preservation of the 38 Oxley Road site would complement the upcoming Founders’ Memorial by providing visitors with an “authentic connection” to pivotal events that contributed to Singapore’s independence, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said on Thursday (Nov 6).
Mr Neo was responding to questions in parliament after delivering a ministerial statement on the government’s plan to gazette the site of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s family home as a national monument. A total of 11 Members of Parliament and one Non-Constituency MP spoke during the session.
“Historic sites are preserved because they provide us with an authentic connection to the important events and the people of the past,” said Mr Neo. “What is unique is that it gives us an opportunity to stand on the same grounds and be in the very same space where pivotal events in national history took place, and we are walking in the same footsteps of those who came before us.”
Responding to a clarification by MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang), Mr Neo said that preserving sites like the former City Hall, the Padang and the former Kandang Kerbau Hospital helps future generations connect with critical parts of the country’s history.
“This sense of place, this being in the same space as those who came before us, is not something that can be captured by replication at another site. The Founders’ Memorial is a site that is reconstructed. It does not share that same sense of place, that same place that housed all the critical events,” said Mr Neo.
The 38 Oxley Road site would help visitors understand what took place there, providing historical context and background to the shared values and ideals that the Founders’ Memorial commemorates, he said.
The Founders’ Memorial, which is being developed at an estimated cost of S$335 million (US$256.6 million), is slated to open at the Gardens by the Bay’s Bay East Garden at the end of 2028.
In response to MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee), the acting minister emphasised that the 38 Oxley Road monument would focus on the historical events that happened there – taking Singapore from colonial rule to independence – rather than the private lives of its occupants.
The late Mr Lee had lived there from the 1940s until his death in March 2015, while his three children – Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and the late Dr Lee Wei Ling – also grew up there.
If the site becomes a national monument, various efforts would be undertaken to remind Singaporeans of its significance, said Mr Neo in response to MP Lee Hui Ying (PAP-Nee Soon). This would be something the National Heritage Board and the Ministry of Education could explore, he added.
RESPECTING THE LEE FAMILY’S PRIVACY
Several MPs raised questions about the Lee family’s privacy.
Of particular interest was what constituted the site’s private living spaces, with the authorities having said that all traces of these spaces would be removed.
Responding to MP Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West), Mr Neo said some spaces within the buildings at 38 Oxley Road would be considered less private, as they had been “widely documented in different forms of media in the past, and all these were done prior to Mr Lee's passing”.
He cited the basement dining room as an example. The room was where Singapore’s founding fathers such as Dr Goh Keng Swee and Dr Toh Chin Chye held meetings in the 1950s, which led to the formation of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).
“But there would be other spaces, such as bedrooms, which do not have any association with the historically significant events that took place at the site,” said Mr Neo.
“To respect Mr Lee’s wishes, such personal spaces would then be reconfigured or removed, and it will range from removing furnishings, fixtures or any objects still left, to potentially also tearing down such spaces, while taking into consideration issues like structural integrity and the safety of the buildings.”
The exact nature of the removal will only be determined after authorities access the site and assess the condition of the buildings and structures.
Mr Neo said that the measures that are being put in place for 38 Oxley Road “are not exceptional measures”.
“All historic sites generally will involve some modifications to some extent to allow for adaptive reuse, and this also ensures that the sites remain ... beneficial and useful to current and future generations of Singaporeans,” he said.
He pointed to the former Supreme Court – currently part of the National Gallery – and the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in Balestier, as national monuments which “have all had their interiors somewhat significantly altered, although the exteriors have been preserved”.
Property owner's recourse limited if they object to gazetting: Legal expert
If the property owner objects to the gazetting of 38 Oxley Road as a national monument, the final decision still lies with the minister.
Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said the owner could seek a judicial review under administrative law, but this process does not allow the court to determine whether the gazetting decision itself is correct.
"To be clear, under this form of judicial review, the court cannot examine the merits of the minister’s decision, such as whether the property should or should not be gazetted as a national monument," he said.
Instead, the owner can only challenge the process by which the minister’s decision was made, such as whether he exceeded his powers or failed to give a fair hearing to objections, said Assoc Prof Tan.
Even if the owner succeeds in such a challenge, the minister would still make the final decision, simply without the "defective process".
"In other words, the court cannot and doesn’t change the minister’s decision but only ensures that it is made lawfully, observing all applicable legal requirements," said Assoc Prof Tan.
"Under the Preservation of Monuments Act 2009, that decision is solely for the minister to make. Moreover, the courts have no institutional competence in such a matter."
ADDRESSING RESIDENTS’ CONCERNS
MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar), the MP for the area where 38 Oxley Road is located, asked whether residents in the vicinity would be consulted for the development of the national monument.
She raised residents’ concerns about traffic congestion and illegal parking, which could worsen if the site becomes a national monument.
Residents told CNA on Monday they were apprehensive about increased traffic and visitors, though some hoped the development might bring much-needed upgrades to the ageing estate.
In response, Mr Neo said that if the site is preserved and acquired, government agencies would first conduct a holistic feasibility study on potential options and future uses.
“That’s not just for the use of the site within itself, but it also includes other agencies, such as the Land Transport Authority, to look into things such as the traffic impact, parking impact, public access, so that this is more holistic,” he said.
“Then we can look at doing it in a way that befits its importance and significance, and in a way that allows the public to be able to appreciate the site and at the same time, not create disamenities.”
Mr Neo added that authorities would engage residents and consider their feedback, as well as work with Ms Pereira, in the process of developing the national monument.
WORKERS’ PARTY ON VALUATION PROCESS
Workers’ Party MPs raised questions about how public benefits are weighed against private preferences, as well as the valuation of the site.
MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) began by disclosing that the party had received financial contributions from “certain members of the Lee family that are associated with the Oxley property”, adding that these donations have been declared under relevant regulations.
“We have received neither request nor guidance to speak on this matter, and the statements and questions that follow are entirely our own,” he said.
The site is owned by a company called 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd. Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s younger son Lee Hsien Yang is the sole shareholder of the company, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records. Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s son Li Huanwu is registered as a director.
Associate Professor Lim noted that 38 Oxley Road has significant historical meaning for Singapore. “In this sense, it is as much private property as it is one that metaphorically belongs to all of us,” he said.
He asked how the National Heritage Board weighs this tension in its deliberations.
In response, Mr Neo said the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board is made up of experts from different fields who assess the merits of each case independently.
“There is no policy tension on their part. They do not consider other things like (an) individual’s wishes. They are just scoring it based on technical merit,” he said.
The experts first assess if sites are nationally significant, followed by whether there is historical and architectural design merit, to determine if it is worthy of preservation, he added.
Mr Neo also responded to Assoc Prof Lim’s suggestions, including not demolishing the building at 38 Oxley Road, but not allowing visitors, or dismantling the site’s main structures and reconstructing them at the Founders’ Memorial.
“At this moment in time, all options are open when it comes to the final configuration. So some of those options that the member suggested could well be possible, but at this point in time, it is premature to comment,” said Mr Neo, noting that technical experts have not had the chance to visit the site yet.
MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) asked if an independent valuation of 38 Oxley Road would be conducted if the site is acquired, and if the government would provide transparency on the cost of its acquisition.
Mr Neo said compensation will be made in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.
The owners, occupiers or other interested individuals would be able to submit their claims to the Singapore Land Authority to determine the compensation amount, and a professional private valuer would be appointed.
The compensation awarded can also be appealed.
Mr Giam also asked if the cost of the land acquisition would be publicly released, given the public interest in the matter, even if it is not required by due process.
Mr Neo said he is not familiar with what is required because he is not in charge of the relevant ministry.
“Due process will be given, and it will follow the requirements under the Land Acquisition Act, and an independent valuation will be done. If the Act requires a disclosure, the disclosure will be done as well,” he said.