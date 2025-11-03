Residents cite traffic concerns, renewal hopes if 38 Oxley Road site becomes national monument

SINGAPORE: Residents of Oxley Road have raised concerns about potential increases in traffic and visitors to the area if the family home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew becomes a national monument.

At the same time, they hope the gazetting of the 38 Oxley Road site will bring much-needed upgrades to the ageing estate around it.

They were responding to the announcement on Monday (Nov 3) that the National Heritage Board (NHB) had deemed the site to have "strong national significance" worthy of preservation, as a foundational part of Singapore's independence story.

NARROW ROADS

Multiple residents told CNA that the stretch of Oxley Road already has heavy vehicular traffic, serving as a thoroughfare between River Valley Road and Orchard Road. The road consists of just a single lane in each direction.

“The traffic and congestion are the immediate thoughts that pop up. If it becomes a national monument, I’m wondering if the roads can support the traffic. Right now, the roads are not very big,” said Mr Lim JT, who is in his early 40s and has lived at the Valley Mansion condominium for seven years.