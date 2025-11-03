Residents cite traffic concerns, renewal hopes if 38 Oxley Road site becomes national monument
While residents welcomed efforts to honour Lee Kuan Yew's legacy, they also voiced concerns about increased congestion in the neighbourhood.
SINGAPORE: Residents of Oxley Road have raised concerns about potential increases in traffic and visitors to the area if the family home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew becomes a national monument.
At the same time, they hope the gazetting of the 38 Oxley Road site will bring much-needed upgrades to the ageing estate around it.
They were responding to the announcement on Monday (Nov 3) that the National Heritage Board (NHB) had deemed the site to have "strong national significance" worthy of preservation, as a foundational part of Singapore's independence story.
NARROW ROADS
Multiple residents told CNA that the stretch of Oxley Road already has heavy vehicular traffic, serving as a thoroughfare between River Valley Road and Orchard Road. The road consists of just a single lane in each direction.
“The traffic and congestion are the immediate thoughts that pop up. If it becomes a national monument, I’m wondering if the roads can support the traffic. Right now, the roads are not very big,” said Mr Lim JT, who is in his early 40s and has lived at the Valley Mansion condominium for seven years.
A resident of Oxley Mansion said traffic could become "a bit more chaotic".
Both condominiums are less than three minutes' walk from 38 Oxley Road.
“Some people may drive here and park in this car park. Right now, we already can’t control,” said Ms Woo J W, a retiree in her 60s who has lived at Oxley Mansion for 20 years. “If it becomes a heritage site, then there may also be more students who will come here, and then there’ll be a lot of human traffic too.”
Another long-time Oxley Mansion resident, 76-year-old retiree Tan Mee Mee, recalled the surge of visitors in 2017 when public interest in the site peaked during the family dispute over its fate.
HOPES FOR NEIGHBOURHOOD IMPROVEMENTS
Beyond traffic worries, residents expressed hope that efforts to preserve the 38 Oxley Road site would extend to upgrading the surrounding estate, where buildings are generally older.
“Some of us were saying it would be best to demolish it, then can make way for new developments,” said Mdm Tan, who has lived in the area for four decades.
But if they are now going to keep it, then I hope they will at least also refresh the surrounding areas.”
The houses in the area are around 60 years old. The Oxley Mansion condominium, for instance, was built in 1963.
Mr Lim, who works in the finance sector, said he hopes the gazetting would lead to positive outcomes for residents, including improvements to the walkway directly outside the 38 Oxley Road site, which is “not the easiest to walk on”.
The space outside the compound is lined with an external security fence and planters that extend to the edge of the road, leaving no proper pavement for pedestrians.
Property prices are also on residents' minds, with some wondering about future redevelopment potential in the area.
“The most ideal would be an en bloc. If not, I hope the value of my property at least rises a bit,” said Mdm Tan.
However, property analysts said any impact on prices is likely to be minimal.
Mr Desmond Sim, group CEO of real estate firm Realion Group, said it is “too premature to speculate” about property prices.
“If 38 Oxley Road is eventually gazetted, it will likely be curated as a public space for educational and commemorative purposes,” he said. “Provided there are no additional changes to planning parameters, the impact on surrounding property prices should be minimal.”
Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at Huttons, agreed that property prices there are unlikely to change, though nearby hotels could benefit from increased tourism.
HONOURING A LEGACY
Despite the concerns, residents said they support efforts to honour Mr Lee.
It is “good to honour the founding father”, said Mr Keith McGinniss, 56, an Oxley Road resident who works in consumer healthcare.
“Younger kids will see the monument, and they will wonder what it is about. Tourists will come here. It’s good that people understand the history.”
The American expatriate, who moved to the area in October last year, said he learnt about the significance of the 38 Oxley Road site and its storied basement dining room from his realtor.
“I’m sure there’ll be a considerable rise in footfall. No doubt people will come here to see the monument. Already, people come here to see (the house). Some look around and don’t know which one it is, so I just point it out to them,” said Mr McGinniss.
“The ability to honour him is stronger than the inconvenience for me.”
Mdm Tan agreed that it is important to memorialise the site and educate younger generations about Singapore's history.
“Either way, it’s better than just leaving it as it is,” she said.
While Ms Woo questioned why the monument was needed given that the Founders' Memorial is set to open in 2028, she said she is looking forward to seeing the final preservation plans for the site.
“Right now, we don’t even know what’s going to be there. It’s so general,” she said.