Govt says Lee Hsien Yang knows inaccuracy of his claim about 38 Oxley Road and is creating 'false urgency' for demolition

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang knows the inaccuracy of his claim about 38 Oxley Road, which he wants to be demolished, and is creating "false urgency" for it to be torn down immediately, the Singapore government said on Friday (Oct 25).

Mr Lee, the youngest son of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to make a decision on the property, saying in a Facebook post earlier on Friday that "the time for that decision is now".

In response, the Singapore government said the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew had accepted that his family home at 38 Oxley Road may be preserved.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew, who died in 2015, had written to the Cabinet in 2011 acknowledging that they were of the view that the property should not be demolished.

"Thereafter, having accepted that the property may be preserved, Mr Lee Kuan Yew also submitted renovation and redevelopment plans for the property, and obtained approval from URA (the Urban Redevelopment Authority). This was in March 2012.

"Mr Lee Kuan Yew was, in submitting the plans, proceeding on the basis that the property will be preserved," said a Singapore government spokesperson from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

"ELABORATE EDIFICE OF LIES"

The spokesperson added that Mr Lee Hsien Yang has chosen to not mention that he and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, misled Mr Lee Kuan Yew on the execution of his last will.

Both Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife were also found to have lied under oath.

The findings were made by the Court of Three Judges in November 2020, and a Disciplinary Tribunal in February 2020.

The report of the ministerial committee on 38 Oxley Road was issued in 2018, before the findings by the court and disciplinary tribunal.

The disciplinary tribunal and the Court of Three Judges said that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern had presented "an elaborate edifice of lies ... both on oath … and through their public and other statements", the government spokesperson noted.

"The affidavits were contrived to present a false picture. Several of the lies were quite blatant," the government spokesperson said.

"Mr Lee Hsien Yang's continued allegations must be seen in this light."

The government added that it is trying to keep options open and give time for current and future generations of Singaporeans to decide on what to do with the former home of the late Mr Lee.

Options include demotion or preservation of all or part of 38 Oxley Road.

"Instead of closing all options now, we should keep the options open and consider them carefully, in the fullness of time, taking into account Mr Lee Kuan Yew's wishes, the historical value of the site and what it can mean for current and future generations of Singaporeans," said the statement.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife have been out of Singapore since 2022 after deciding not to attend a scheduled police interview over potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings regarding the will of his father.

He said on Oct 22 that he is now a political refugee in the United Kingdom after seeking asylum protection in 2022.

In response to media queries from The Guardian about Mr Lee's asylum status, the Singapore government said there is "no basis” to allegations of "a campaign of persecution" against him as well as other claims about political repression in the country.