Singapore says 'no basis' to allegations of criminal prosecution against Lee Hsien Yang, in response to his UK asylum status

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that he is now a political refugee in the United Kingdom after seeking asylum protection in 2022.

Citing the Singapore government's "attacks" against him, Mr Lee, the younger brother of former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, said he sought asylum protection "as a last resort".

"I remain a Singapore citizen and hope that some day it will become safe to return home," he said in a Facebook post.

In response to media queries from The Guardian about Mr Lee's asylum status, the Singapore government said there is "no basis” to allegations of criminal prosecution against him as well as other claims about political repression in the country.

"Singapore’s judiciary is impartial and makes decisions independently. This is why Singaporeans have a high level of trust in the judiciary," the government added.

It noted that there are no legal restraints on Mr Lee and his wife Mrs Lee Suet Fern returning to Singapore.

"They are and have always been free to return to Singapore," it added.

CASE OF THE WILL AND OXLEY ROAD

Mr Lee and his wife have been out of Singapore since 2022 after deciding not to attend a scheduled police interview over potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings regarding the will of his father Lee Kuan Yew, who is Singapore's founding prime minister.

The will concerned matters on what to do with the family home at 38 Oxley Road - an issue that came into the public spotlight again this month after the death of the Lees' sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, who had been living at the property.

Days after her death, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said he would apply to demolish the family home in accordance with his parents' wishes.

He and the late Dr Lee had alleged that they felt threatened in trying to fulfil their late father’s wish to demolish the house. They also accused Mr Lee Hsien Loong of abusing his influence in government to drive his personal agenda.