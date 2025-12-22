About 230 high-risk child abuse cases in 2024 reported by members of public

INCREASE IN PUBLIC REPORTS

With growing public awareness and improved systems and coordination between agencies, family service centres told CNA that they expect to see more reports from members of the public.

Currently, reporting of child abuse cases relies heavily on family or formal networks, said a spokesperson for TRANS Family Services, which runs three family service centres.

"We believe it is possible that in the future, as the community becomes more ready and equipped with the necessary skills, we will see more bystanders, members of the public coming forward to report and be a part of the 'village' that protects and nurtures our children," the spokesperson added.

"This involves shifting from a mindset of non-interference to one of mutual care."

As abuse often occurs behind closed doors, injuries are often inflicted in places that are not “readily visible” and only those closest to the child, such as immediate family members or trusted caregivers, would be able to observe the signs.

"Abuse that leaves no visible physical traces, such as emotional and psychological abuse, or being a witness to domestic violence, is inherently less detectable by the general public," the spokesperson said.

"The impact of these forms of abuse is not immediately apparent but may be observed through subsequent manifestation of behavioural changes in the child."

Ms Natalie Lim, director of the family, community and specialist division at social service agency Allkin Singapore, told CNA that more community members are "taking action" when it comes to reporting child abuse, although the "pattern varies".

“Most community reports come through NAVH hotline referrals, where neighbours or bystanders express concerns, sometimes based on hearing children crying in distress, observing worrying behaviours,” she said.

“These reports may be vague, but they are important. Even a single call can trigger local family service centres or police to conduct home visits and assessments to ensure that a child is safe.”

Ms Lim said that there is “clearly greater public awareness and willingness” to report child abuse cases.

She encouraged neighbours and bystanders to provide as many details as they can when reporting, and to “take supportive actions within their means”. These include checking in, offering help or flagging concerns early.

“We appreciate every member of the public who steps forward because their vigilance can prevent harm,” she said.

“Community involvement remains a powerful protective factor.”

Ms Adisti Jalani, lead social worker at Pave Integrated Services, said more families that have experienced violence have reached out for guidance and support regarding child abuse cases.

When asked about the rise in cases, Ms Jalani said it is likely driven by a combination of increased reporting and a “potential actual increase” in incidents.

She noted that while greater public awareness may prompt more reports, some cases, especially non-physical forms such as emotional abuse or children’s exposure to spousal violence, may still be occurring.

Ms Jalani also pointed to the recent Megan Khung case and said she believed this heightened awareness may encourage the public to be more proactive in reporting abuse cases promptly.