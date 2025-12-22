About 230 high-risk child abuse cases in 2024 reported by members of public
The number of reports to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment helpline has increased in recent years.
SINGAPORE: About 230 high-risk child abuse cases in 2024 were reported by members of the public, such as neighbours, family members and bystanders, as authorities urged people to look out for signs of child abuse during the school holidays.
This amounted to about 10 per cent of the 2,303 such cases reported last year, with another 30 per cent reported by the education sector, namely schools, preschools and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).
The latest Domestic Violence Trends report released on Dec 10 showed that the number of high-risk child abuse cases – known as tier 2 cases – has increased by 14.5 per cent. About half of the cases were physical abuse cases.
These cases may warrant statutory intervention to keep the child safe, including removing him or her from their home. High-risk cases are overseen by the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Protective Service.
MSF told CNA that the number of reports to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) has risen from 8,400 reports in 2021 to 11,100 in 2024.
In that same period, the number of reports related to child abuse and neglect went up from 2,200 to 4,500.
"Of the child-related reports that both NAVH and MSF received in 2024, about 17 per cent were escalated to MSF’s Protective Service and taken up as tier 2 child abuse cases," said the ministry.
Reports to the NAVH can be made through calls or the online reporting form. The online reporting form was launched in December 2022, and multiple reports may be made regarding the same household.
In that same period, about 10 per cent of tier 2 child abuse cases investigated by the Protective Service were court cases. These refer to cases with a Care and Protection Order under the Children and Young Persons Act, granted by the Youth Court.
Preliminary data for 2025 indicate that the number of child abuse cases in the first half of 2025 was lower compared to the same period in 2024.
However, there was an uptick in the number of new tier 2 child abuse cases in October compared to the earlier months.
MSF said there was an increase in new cases referred to the authorities in the initial weeks after the release of a report on Oct 23 into the death of four-year-old Megan Khung.
"Given that one of the main referral sources was the public, Megan’s case that attracted widespread coverage likely contributed to the uptick," the ministry said.
With children away from schools during the year-end holidays, MSF asked family members, neighbours, community partners and the public to stay vigilant and look out for signs of child abuse in the community.
"Together, by staying alert and offering support to those around us, we can help protect those at risk of abuse."
INCREASE IN PUBLIC REPORTS
With growing public awareness and improved systems and coordination between agencies, family service centres told CNA that they expect to see more reports from members of the public.
Currently, reporting of child abuse cases relies heavily on family or formal networks, said a spokesperson for TRANS Family Services, which runs three family service centres.
"We believe it is possible that in the future, as the community becomes more ready and equipped with the necessary skills, we will see more bystanders, members of the public coming forward to report and be a part of the 'village' that protects and nurtures our children," the spokesperson added.
"This involves shifting from a mindset of non-interference to one of mutual care."
As abuse often occurs behind closed doors, injuries are often inflicted in places that are not “readily visible” and only those closest to the child, such as immediate family members or trusted caregivers, would be able to observe the signs.
"Abuse that leaves no visible physical traces, such as emotional and psychological abuse, or being a witness to domestic violence, is inherently less detectable by the general public," the spokesperson said.
"The impact of these forms of abuse is not immediately apparent but may be observed through subsequent manifestation of behavioural changes in the child."
Ms Natalie Lim, director of the family, community and specialist division at social service agency Allkin Singapore, told CNA that more community members are "taking action" when it comes to reporting child abuse, although the "pattern varies".
“Most community reports come through NAVH hotline referrals, where neighbours or bystanders express concerns, sometimes based on hearing children crying in distress, observing worrying behaviours,” she said.
“These reports may be vague, but they are important. Even a single call can trigger local family service centres or police to conduct home visits and assessments to ensure that a child is safe.”
Ms Lim said that there is “clearly greater public awareness and willingness” to report child abuse cases.
She encouraged neighbours and bystanders to provide as many details as they can when reporting, and to “take supportive actions within their means”. These include checking in, offering help or flagging concerns early.
“We appreciate every member of the public who steps forward because their vigilance can prevent harm,” she said.
“Community involvement remains a powerful protective factor.”
Ms Adisti Jalani, lead social worker at Pave Integrated Services, said more families that have experienced violence have reached out for guidance and support regarding child abuse cases.
When asked about the rise in cases, Ms Jalani said it is likely driven by a combination of increased reporting and a “potential actual increase” in incidents.
She noted that while greater public awareness may prompt more reports, some cases, especially non-physical forms such as emotional abuse or children’s exposure to spousal violence, may still be occurring.
Ms Jalani also pointed to the recent Megan Khung case and said she believed this heightened awareness may encourage the public to be more proactive in reporting abuse cases promptly.
INCREASED EFFORTS
Greater awareness and a growing readiness to report child abuse cases also suggest that the number of reports will continue to rise before eventually stabilising, the social service agencies told CNA.
Allkin Singapore’s Ms Lim said that while child abuse cases are expected to increase over the next few years, the longer-term trend is dependent on how society reduces family stressors and improves prevention measures before numbers stabilise.
“Stabilisation would signal that we have shifted from a ‘firefighting’ mode of reporting and responding only when crises occur, to a systemic approach that builds stronger family supports in all areas,” she added.
Numbers stabilising would also be an indication that procedures for detecting and reporting child abuse cases are effective.
It would also show that the system is not “unnecessarily burdened” by over-reporting, nor is it facing a situation where abuse remains behind closed doors and under-reported, said the spokesperson from TRANS Family Services.
“While we are uncertain when, it is our hope that the numbers will eventually stabilise and achieve some degree of equilibrium over time. “
MSF said that it will redouble preventive efforts in a number of ways, such as expanding its network of community partners to raise awareness and creating solutions to tackle domestic violence.
The ministry also plans to increase awareness of domestic violence among “regional partners” for early detection as “eyes and ears on the ground”.
It is also engaging preschools and schools to equip children with the knowledge and skills to recognise unsafe situations, protect themselves and seek help from trusted adults.
MSF is also developing “culturally-sensitive public education content” to encourage prevention and help-seeking.