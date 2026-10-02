More than 16,000 seniors to benefit from new active ageing framework

SINGAPORE: More than 16,000 seniors will be able to take part in activities ranging from adaptive sports to drone flying and digital skills under a new active ageing framework by Methodist Welfare Services (MWS).

Called Harmony, the initiative will guide programmes across the charity’s seven Active Ageing Centres in Singapore. It will focus on areas such as social connectedness, physical activity, cognition and senior empowerment.

Dr Raymond Leong, MWS’ group director of healthcare services, said the framework was designed to provide a consistent approach that could be scaled across its centres, while allowing seniors to decide what they want to do there.

It was co-developed with seniors and staff and includes three signature programmes: sports adapted for different abilities, monthly social gatherings, and activities aimed at engaging older men who may be more socially isolated.