No indication of AI displacing jobs widely, as firms using AI see productivity gains: MOM report

SINGAPORE: There is no indication of widespread job displacement by artificial intelligence, and worker productivity has improved in a majority of firms using the technology, according to a study by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Apr 30).

AI adoption remains low in Singapore, with 71.5 per cent of firms yet to integrate the technology, according to the ministry's inaugural report on the technology's adoption by firms.

The report was based on a survey of 2,560 firms employing close to 500,000 workers conducted between January and March.

MOM said the survey was conducted to better understand the limited and uneven adoption of AI among firms in Singapore, despite the country's strong digital readiness.

Headcount reductions were reported in 6.2 per cent of firms that are actively implementing AI or piloting its usage. Lower hiring activity attributable to AI was reported by 8.5 per cent of the respondents.

It was more common for the firms to see adjustments to existing roles, with 18.9 per cent of respondents reporting that they redesigned job functions after adopting AI.

Creation of new AI-related jobs was also reported by 13.9 per cent of the firms, indicating emerging demand for specialised skills, said MOM.