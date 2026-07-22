AI-generated National Day banner removed after errors spotted, including depictions of Indonesian flag

SINGAPORE: A National Day banner in Bedok that garnered attention online for its errors, including depictions of what appeared to be the Indonesian flag, has been removed.

The banner was made using artificial intelligence (AI) and was recently displayed as part of the Kampong Chai Chee estate's National Day decorations, Kampong Chai Chee Community Club said on Tuesday (Jul 21) night.

"The banner was created and paid for by residents who came together to celebrate Singapore's National Day and bring some festive cheer to our community," said the community club in a Facebook post.

"Many of the volunteers are seniors who generously gave their time and effort to make our estate a more vibrant place for everyone," it said, adding that the volunteers were not aware that the banner contained "inaccuracies".

"Once the issue was brought to their attention, the residents promptly replaced the banner on the same day," the community club said.

Three of the four flags featured in the banner did not accurately depict Singapore's national flag. Two resembled Indonesia's red-and-white flag, while another appeared digitally distorted, with red bands separated by a muddled partially white band.

The banner also depicted a girl with a ponytail attached to her ear, waving a flagpole without a flag, and included distorted graphics resembling two people clapping, as well as hands forming a heart.

A photo of the banner was posted in a Facebook group on Monday and has since been widely shared on social media.

In addition to highlighting the banner's errors, many users criticised the decision to use AI instead of engaging creative professionals and questioned the approval process that allowed the banner to be displayed.

Photos of other National Day banners in the same estate that also appeared to have been created using AI were shared in the comments of the Facebook post.

Kampong Chai Chee Community Club said in its Facebook post that the banner served as a "timely reminder that while AI can be a useful tool, its output should always be carefully checked before it is used".