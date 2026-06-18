Singapore music studios feel the squeeze as clients turn to AI-generated content

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is helping music studios in Singapore produce content faster and at lower cost, but industry players say it is also driving down project budgets and squeezing creative professionals.

Several firms told CNA that clients are increasingly turning to AI-generated music and voiceovers, leading to lower project budgets and changing expectations about what creative work should cost.

Some reported varying levels of budget pressure, with declines ranging from 10 to 40 per cent and certain projects seeing cuts of up to 60 per cent.

Yet the issue, they say, is not simply about technology replacing people, but how AI is shaping perceptions of the value of creative work.

DISRUPTION TO CREATIVE OUTPUT

For decades, new technology has helped music studios work faster and more efficiently.

Digital audio workstations replaced analogue tape machines, while cloud services enabled remote collaboration. This meant shorter production timelines and lower costs.

But Mr Donny Pereira, managing director and founder of audio production company plusONE, believes AI represents a different kind of shift.

“With the dawn of AI, the difference here is dabbling in creative output … which then in turn determines the perceived value of the human output,” he said.

Mr Pereira said some plusONE projects have seen budget cuts of up to 60 per cent over the past two to three years, even as the volume of content being produced continues to grow.

Part of the challenge is that AI tools allow clients to generate rough music concepts or voiceovers themselves before approaching studios.

"If the compression of budgets begins from the top (and) filters down, we are the first to be cut," he said.