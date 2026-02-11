China’s courts grapple with copyright issues in the age of AI-generated art

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: At an art exhibition held in Shanghai, visitors were able to get a taste of what creativity looks like in an age where artificial intelligence is both a tool and a collaborator.

Many of the artists featured in the exhibition, titled PromptoScape, were not human but machines.

While the event – which took place from July to September last year – has ended its run in the Chinese megacity, court cases over AI-assisted creations are only just beginning.

Legal battles over such creations are brewing in courtrooms across China, as judges and lawyers race to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

Chinese AI models have been making global headlines for rivalling the best in the world, with many Chinese creative professionals adopting such technology amid government promotion of AI integration.

A study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, published two years ago, found that 87 per cent of about 110 visual artists who were surveyed use AI in at least one stage of creation.

This has planted the seeds for a new legal conundrum: Does AI artwork generated by artists warrant copyright protection, especially when they are created using models trained on vast datasets of existing creative works?