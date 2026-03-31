'Nutrition labels' for AI apps among measures being studied to boost online safety: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Labels that clearly spell out what artificial intelligence applications can do – and where their limits lie – could be introduced as part of broader efforts to strengthen trust and safety in the digital space, said Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

This is in view of the potential challenges posed by the abuse of AI tools such as AI chatbots, according to a factsheet released by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Tuesday (Mar 31).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Online Safety Assessment Report, which was also released on Tuesday, Mrs Teo said the proposed labels would help users better understand what AI-enabled services are designed to do, their intended uses and limitations, similar to how labels for food or medicine inform consumers.

“The nutrition label comes as … a declaration of the intent and what goes into it and what you are able to use it for,” she said.

“The other way of thinking is when you buy medication, they tell you very specifically what this can fix … and if you’re buying medication to fix a cold, it's not going to fix a cough. So if you go and use this medication for a cough, it won't do the job.”

She added that the ministry is “actively exploring” how such a system could be implemented, alongside other safeguards for AI tools.