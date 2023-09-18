Air travel between Singapore and China takes off again, but may need time to reach pre-COVID heights

SINGAPORE: Air travel between Singapore and China is seeing a strong recovery since COVID-19 struck, but it may take time for passenger volumes to reach pre-pandemic heights.

Some industry watchers believe this will likely depend on China's economic recovery and how quickly air networks are re-established.

“Since China reopened its borders in the early part of this year, the recovery between Singapore and China (has been) very strong,” said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president of air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group (CAG).

“Our traffic between Singapore and China is now at about 70 per cent of pre-COVID levels.”