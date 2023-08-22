Tour agencies in Singapore struggle with lack of manpower, vehicles as tourism inches back towards pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE: Tourist arrivals in Singapore from China are climbing back up to pre-pandemic levels, with no signs of slowing down.

For the first time since January 2020, the number of visitors from China passed the 200,000 mark last month, according to the latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) released earlier this month.

However, despite more tourist arrivals signalling more business for tour agencies, many firms in the industry are not celebrating just yet.

They are facing a major setback due to a lack of tour buses and drivers.