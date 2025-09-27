Man charged with sending envelope containing pork to Al-Istiqamah Mosque mosque in Serangoon
The envelope also contained an offensive note and was placed in sight of a Malay man.
SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old Singaporean man accused of sending pork to a mosque was charged in court on Saturday (Sep 27) with one count of deliberately intending to wound racial feelings.
Bill Tan Keng Hwee allegedly mailed an envelope addressed to Al-Istiqamah Mosque at Serangoon North Ave 2 sometime before Wednesday.
According to court documents, the envelope contained a piece of pork with an offensive note, and it was placed in the sight of a Malay man.
Tan has been remanded, with permission to be taken out for investigations.
If convicted of deliberately wounding racial feelings, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.
He will return to court on Oct 3.
Tan was arrested on Thursday, a day after the incident at the mosque.
Police said previously that a suspicious parcel containing pork was found at the location. It prompted evacuations and the deployment of hazardous materials specialists from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
One person was assessed for breathlessness and taken to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF said on Wednesday.
Police said preliminary investigations showed that the accused was allegedly involved in several similar cases at other mosques around Singapore.
Visiting Al-Istiqamah Mosque on Wednesday night, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told the media that he was alerted to the incident earlier in the evening and said that "such incidents are unacceptable".