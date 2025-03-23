Cost pressures are global but in Singapore, government can provide help: PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Aljunied GRC stop was part of previously announced constituency visits islandwide.
SINGAPORE: While rising costs are a challenge all around the world, here in Singapore the government is able to help residents with it, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Mar 23).
“It's a global issue. Cost pressures, every country is facing, not just Singapore alone,” he said, during the Aljunied GRC stop of his previously announced series of constituency visits islandwide.
It was his second visit to an opposition-held ward in two consecutive weekends, after the release of the new electoral map on Mar 11.
“But at least here in Singapore, we can work together, we can provide some help for Singaporeans, and we can all overcome our challenges and work towards a better future in the years ahead, and look forward to the next 60 years and beyond, to a better future and a better Singapore,” he said.
SUPPORT MEASURES IN BUDGET 2025
Mr Wong was speaking at the Seniors' Connect @ Kovan Hub event, attended by about 2,000 seniors and residents.
Citing support measures in this year’s national budget, like the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and SG60 vouchers, Mr Wong — who is also Finance Minister — told residents he hopes they will “at least provide some help for your cost of living”.
In his remarks, Mr Wong also addressed the needs of seniors here.
“We know there are many seniors, we hope you will continue to age well, live well, stay active, continue learning,” he said.
He encouraged them to continue participating actively in the many programmes around to support them.
Mr Wong also launched an SG60 time capsule, featuring 60 items of national, cultural or local significance from Aljunied GRC residents.
He later joined the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Serangoon branch chair Chan Hui Yuh on a walkabout in Serangoon North market, greeting and interacting with residents for about an hour.
ALJUNIED-HOUGANG STATE OF PLAY
The boundaries of the opposition-held Aljunied GRC were redrawn in the latest review. It was the first time it had been altered since the 2011 hustings, when it became the first GRC to be won by the opposition.
Three polling districts in the five-member ward, which hold almost 4,000 voters, will be moved to Tampines GRC in the upcoming election.
The 2020 contest saw the Workers’ Party win almost 60 per cent of votes against the PAP there.
The Hougang single-seat ward has been held by the WP since 1991, with lawyer Dennis Tan winning over 61 per cent of the votes in 2020.
The two constituencies have seen an overhaul of branch chairs by the ruling PAP since the last general election.
Mr Adrian Ang, Mr Faisal Abdul Aziz and Mr Daniel Liu took the helm of the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, Kaki Bukit and Paya Lebar branches respectively in Aljunied in February. Unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo was introduced as Eunos branch chair last August.
Lawyer Marshall Lim also became chairman of the PAP’s Hougang branch in February.
These changes mean that Serangoon branch chair Chan is the only one remaining from the last hustings.
All six were at Sunday’s seniors’ event.
Meanwhile, the incumbent WP will be seeking an additional fifth member for its Aljunied slate, after the resignation of Leon Perera in July 2023 following an extramarital affair.