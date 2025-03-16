GE2025: Not easy to be young parents but govt is there to help, says PM Wong in first Sengkang visit since leadership handover
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was speaking at a community event in the opposition-held ward of Sengkang GRC, on the first weekend after the country’s new electoral boundaries were released on Mar 11.
SINGAPORE: While young parents in Singapore face many cost challenges, the government is doing much more to help, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Mar 16).
This includes measures announced in the recent budget, like more Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, SG60 vouchers and LifeSG credits, he said.
“I know it's not easy to be young parents, I know it's not easy to have kids in Singapore. You have so many things to worry about, but we want to make this journey as convenient, as seamless and as fuss-free as possible,” said Mr Wong.
He was speaking at the Sengkang West Sports and Family Fiesta, which he attended as part of his series of constituency visits which began in June last year.
He attended the event in the opposition-held ward of Sengkang GRC on the first weekend after the country’s new electoral boundaries were released on Mar 11.
“This is now my first time visiting Sengkang as prime minister, and thank you very much for your warm welcome and hospitality,” he told residents.
HELPING YOUNG PARENTS
Mr Wong assured young parents that the government will support them.
“Whether it's preschool, whether it's cost pressures, whether it's education, whether it's housing, we will do everything we can to help you along the way,” he said.
In his remarks, Mr Wong noted that Singapore is entering the next phase of its development “at a time when the world around us is undergoing profound changes”.
This is evident in the news daily, he said, adding that the world is becoming a more dangerous place.
“All the things we see around us simply remind us of one simple fact: no one is going to come to our rescue if something goes wrong,” he said.
“We can only count on ourselves, Singaporeans, to defend Singapore, to advance our interests and to make sure this little red dot continues to survive and thrive.”
Sunday’s event was attended by over 200 families in Sengkang West. It aimed to bring residents together to strengthen family ties and promote community bonding.
At the sports fiesta at Anchorvale Community Club, residents tried their hand at various sports, with Mr Wong himself playing a short game of pickleball and football.
The family fiesta at Anchorvale Village shopping mall featured booths with family-focused activities, such as flower arrangement workshops for families to bond.
Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann later officially launched the new mall.
Some residents told CNA they were happy to see Mr Wong in their area.
Ms Kelly Lim, a 35-year-old housewife, said she attends community events organised by both the WP and Sengkang GROs regularly and was familiar with the faces from both parties.
“It’s an honour that he came to Sengkang, we’ve lived here for around 10 years and we’ve never seen him,” said Ms Lim.
Mr Lou Chin Leong, a 46-year-old engineer, said the prime minister’s visit made for a lively morning in the neighbourhood.
PAP IN SENGKANG GRC
Sengkang GRC was one of nine constituencies which had its boundaries left untouched after a redrawing of the nation’s electoral map.
The Workers’ Party had won the four-member GRC, newly formed in the 2020 contest, with 52.13 per cent of the votes.
The team of Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua edged out a PAP slate which featured labour chief Ng Chee Meng, political office holders Lam Pin Min and Amrin Amin, and newcomer Raymond Lye.
Dr Lam is the only member of that quartet to remain in the constituency today. The Sengkang West branch chair is also the team’s leader.
In March 2022, communications and new media associate professor Elmie Nekmat became chairman of the PAP’s Sengkang Central Branch, while dining portal Burpple’s chief strategy officer Theodora Lai took the helm of the Sengkang North branch.
In January this year, Ms Bernadette Giam, a director at a local food and beverage business, took over as branch chair in Sengkang East.
All four were present at Sunday’s event.
Also spotted on Sunday was lawyer Kawal Pal Singh, a long-time PAP activist who spoke at the party’s convention back in 2019. He has been spotted alongside Dr Lam at house visits and constituency events in Sengkang West.
Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC’s Anchorvale division, was also seen speaking to residents at Anchorvale Village at around the same time. He told CNA he had no comments regarding Mr Wong’s visit to Sengkang on Sunday.