Amazon Singapore cuts ‘less than 10%’ of workforce as it winds down Fresh delivery, local seller operations

SINGAPORE: Amazon Singapore said on Thursday (May 7) that it would phase out its local fulfilment services, including its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. It will also stop working with Singapore-based sellers on Amazon.sg, effectively ending local vendor participation on the platform.

The decision will result in layoffs affecting "less than 10 per cent" of the company's total workforce in Singapore, it said in response to CNA's queries.

Amazon employs 2,500 people across its cloud, corporate, retail, and technology functions in Singapore, and the "vast majority" of roles are unaffected, it added.

The tech giant said it was working closely with affected employees, including helping them find new roles within Amazon where possible.

"For those who are unable to find a new role or choose not to pursue one, we are offering transition support, including severance payments and career transition services."

AMAZON FRESH DISCONTINUED

Amazon Singapore said it would prioritise expanding its Amazon International Store selection, citing the “broad” range from its US, Japan and Germany stores, with most units sold coming from its international offering.

It noted that nearly 80 per cent of local customers shopped for such products on Amazon.sg in 2025 and "that demand has been growing consistently" since launch.

Calling it a "difficult decision", Amazon Singapore said it would "discontinue selection from our vendors, third-party sellers and Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg, including our partnerships with Little Farms and Watsons from Jul 6".

"We are supporting our vendors and sellers through this transition. We will continue to offer a wide selection of everyday essentials, including across health and personal care, apparel, home, kitchen, and more," the company added.

"We’re working to transition our vendors and sellers to alternative ways to continue to serve Singapore customers where possible."