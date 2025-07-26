ASEAN nations can overcome space, disaster constraints in pursuit of nuclear energy: IAEA chief

Speaking to local media after the day's activities concluded, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Grossi reiterated his belief that Singapore is well-placed to adopt nuclear technology as the city-state faced "no insurmountable challenges".

"Singapore is a very special case, because this country, it has a fine technology base in general ... it has a mature regulator, nuclear regulator. It has very good nuclear safety research capabilities," said Mr Grossi, adding that the "institutional pillars" that are typically necessary in a newcomer country were present.

"I think all of this groundwork has been done here. So in my opinion, when the country, the government, decides to move into a programme, it will be relatively fast," he added.

"I don't see, as I said, any obstacle. In some countries, it will be the finance - impossible - or the lack of human capacity, workforce, you don't have those problems in Singapore. This is why I was saying at the beginning of our conversation that there are many steps, many boxes that have been checked already in Singapore."

That said, Mr Grossi noted that Mr Wong and Mr Tharman had stated to him during their meetings that no decision had been made regarding the deployment of nuclear energy here.

At the same time, the country has been taking steps to expand its research into nuclear safety, including the establishment of SNRSI earlier this month to further studies into this area.

Singapore's renewed agreement with IAEA would also enable international nuclear experts to gather in the country to conduct capacity building activities for nuclear research, which will also benefit participants from Singapore.

Nuclear power presents a potential source of clean energy and the advancement of nuclear technology, especially in the area of small modular reactors (SMR), makes it a potential option as Singapore works towards decarbonisation.

In 2012, the government said that a pre-feasibility study concluded that nuclear energy technologies available at the time were not suitable for deployment as the risks still outweighed the benefits for a small and dense country like Singapore.