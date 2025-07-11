ASEAN should 'double down' on its integration amid Trump tariff threat: Vivian Balakrishnan
SINGAPORE: With US President Donald Trump broadening his trade war in recent days, the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN should "double down" on its integration, said Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday (Jul 11).
Speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Balakrishnan said ASEAN needs to ensure "we have really removed every tariff and non-tariff barrier and optimise our competitive position".
"That's a path of no regret, and I would say the urgency and the salience of doing it now is so much more obvious," he added.
Earlier this week, Trump announced new import tariffs of up to 40 per cent on certain countries.
Letters sent to 14 countries, mainly in Asia, outlined that tariffs will take effect on Aug 1 unless deals are struck with the US beforehand.
Singapore is not among the 14 nations that were issued these letters.
However, other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand, face duties ranging from 25 to 40 per cent.
In Southeast Asia, trade is strategy, so the flow of trade and investments is a "key strategic focus" of all governments in the region, Dr Balakrishnan said.
"Our primary success has been, first, maintaining peace, and second, economic integration and expanding economic opportunities."
THAILAND-CAMBODIA TENSIONS
Addressing the Thailand-Cambodia border row, Dr Balakrishan said that the two countries need "some time and some secure, quiet channels to let diplomacy work".
Having excessive publicity or having people respond through media conferences or social media has "never been a good formula to resolve difficult, sensitive, delicate issues", he said.
The Southeast Asian neighbours have been at loggerheads since a Cambodian soldier was killed in late May as troops exchanged fire in a disputed border region.
Given that border disputes and delimitation are "very difficult" and often take a "very long" time to solve, Dr Balakrishanan reminded diplomats to be patient.
"Do not look for a quick, overnight solution. In the meantime, don’t make things worse. Don't aggravate, don't inflame the situation."
NEW INITIATIVES TO HELP PALESTINE
Also speaking at the Fourth Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) ministerial meeting on Friday, Dr Balakrishnan announced that Singapore will launch two initiatives in 2026 to expand support for Palestinians.
Together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Singapore will run a training programme on community policing for the Palestinian Civil Police Force.
Singapore will also organise a young leaders’ programme to share Singapore’s experience in governance and public administration with emerging Palestinian leaders.
"Singapore hopes that our collective efforts at this CEAPAD meeting will strengthen the Palestinian Authority and help prepare the Palestinian people for a state of their own," he said.
Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in retaliation to an attack by Hamas militants on Oct 7, 2023. Over 1,000 people were killed on that day, according to Israeli figures.
"We urgently reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the swift and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and support for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees). We need to alleviate, urgently, the suffering of the civilians in Gaza," Dr Balakrishnan said.
"Thereafter, a permanent ceasefire is needed so that reconstruction can begin. Gaza’s needs will be massive," he added.
When asked by the media if the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) would be deploying further medical assistance to aid the situation in Gaza, Dr Balakrishann said that the SAF has done some "initial scoping studies" to see how medical assistance can be provided directly.
"It's too early to go into details of the exact or actual deployments, but rest assured that we intend to provide humanitarian and medical support for the civilians in Palestine."