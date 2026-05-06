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PM Wong to attend ASEAN Summit in Cebu
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Singapore

PM Wong to attend ASEAN Summit in Cebu

Among other matters, the ASEAN leaders will discuss how to accelerate the region's green energy transition in the midst of supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices from the situation in the Middle East.

PM Wong to attend ASEAN Summit in Cebu

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from right) at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct 28, 2025. (File photo: CNA/Zamzahuri Abas)

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Ang Hwee Min
Ang Hwee Min
06 May 2026 05:00PM (Updated: 06 May 2026 05:05PM)
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SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Friday (May 8) in Cebu.

At the first of two summits expected this year, chaired by the Philippines, the ASEAN leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the region's trade, energy and food security.

They will also discuss how to accelerate the region's green energy transition amid supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices from the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Talks will touch on strengthening collaboration with ASEAN's external partners to advance shared priorities and reinforce regional stability.

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The summit will take place under the theme Navigating Our Future, Together. It expresses ASEAN's commitment to deepen integration, strengthen economic cooperation and navigate evolving global challenges with unity and cohesion, PMO said.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to reaffirm ASEAN's unity in addressing the impact of developments in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the region.

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The association, with 11 member states, is exploring issuing a declaration on maritime cooperation, which would flesh out the principles and modalities for closer maritime cooperation.

It is also considering issuing a statement on priority actions for regional resilience in response to the implications of the situation in the Middle East on the region. 

This would involve identifying a list of priority actions in areas such as energy security, financial resilience, food security, trade and supply chains, as well as humanitarian response.

Mr Wong will have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit. He will be accompanied by his wife, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

In his absence, Mr K Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, will be the Acting Prime Minister on May 7.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister from May 8 to May 9. 

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Source: CNA/hw(sf)

Related Topics

ASEAN Lawrence Wong Philippines food security energy
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