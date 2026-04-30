Asian economies should boost trade with each other to weather global shocks: IMF

SINGAPORE: Asian economies hold some of the world’s greatest growth potential, but their ability to withstand global shocks could increasingly depend on how much they trade with each other, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said deeper regional integration could act as a buffer against mounting external risks, even as the region grapples with its heavy dependence on imported energy.

“One way to insulate from repeated external shocks is to trade more with each other. (That in) itself is a buffer,” he told CNA.

“If countries start trading a lot more within the region, (that) will also create jobs. There's significant potential for intra-region trade, within Asia, within ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and within South Asia.”

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Asia is home to some of the world’s largest markets, including China, Japan and India, yet trade within the region remains uneven.

Srinivasan said that while about 60 per cent of Asia’s intermediate goods exports are made within the region, only around 30 per cent of final goods stay within Asia, underscoring continued reliance on American and European markets.

He added that trade within Southeast Asia in particular remains limited, especially for finished products.

Reducing non-tariff barriers among ASEAN could unlock significant gains, he said. Such barriers could include restrictive trade regulations, policies, or procedures that complicate importing or exporting goods beyond traditional tariffs.

“Notably for ASEAN countries, which are open economies, they will benefit a lot if (they) reduce non-tariff barriers. There is huge room for an uptick in growth,” Srinivasan said.