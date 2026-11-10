About 3 million eligible Singaporeans to receive up to S$250 from Dec 8 under Assurance Package
This is the final round of payments under the enhanced Assurance Package.
SINGAPORE: Around 3 million eligible Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2027 will receive cash payments of between S$100 (US$78) and S$250 from Dec 8, 2026, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday (Nov 10).
This will be the final disbursement under the enhanced Assurance Package, which was expanded by S$3 billion at Budget 2023 to help Singaporean households cope with living expenses, as well as provide greater support to lower- and middle-income households.
Eligible Singaporeans have been receiving cash payments each December since 2022. Over the five years, they would have received up to S$2,250 in Assurance Package cash.
Last year, cash payments of between S$100 and S$600 were given to eligible Singaporeans.
The enhanced Assurance Package also includes rebates, Community Development Council Vouchers, and MediSave top-ups.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
The amount each Singaporean receives depends on their assessable income and the number of properties they own.
Those who own no more than one property and have an assessable income of up to S$39,000 will receive S$250.
Singaporeans who own no more than one property and have an assessable income exceeding S$100,000 will receive S$100.
Those who own more than one property will also receive S$100, regardless of assessable income.
Singaporeans can check their eligibility for the cash payments by logging in to the govbenefits website by logging in with their Singpass.
Eligible recipients will be notified by SMS from the gov.sg sender ID before and after their payments are credited.
Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will receive a letter sent to the address on their identity card.