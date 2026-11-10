About 3 million eligible Singaporeans to receive up to S$250 from Dec 8 under Assurance Package

The enhanced Assurance Package also includes rebates, Community Development Council Vouchers, and MediSave top-ups.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The amount each Singaporean receives depends on their assessable income and the number of properties they own.

Those who own no more than one property and have an assessable income of up to S$39,000 will receive S$250.

Singaporeans who own no more than one property and have an assessable income exceeding S$100,000 will receive S$100.

Those who own more than one property will also receive S$100, regardless of assessable income.

Singaporeans can check their eligibility for the cash payments by logging in to the govbenefits website by logging in with their Singpass.

Eligible recipients will be notified by SMS from the gov.sg sender ID before and after their payments are credited.

Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will receive a letter sent to the address on their identity card.