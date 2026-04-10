Watch: Singapore, Australia prime ministers hold joint press conference

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reaffirmed ties between the two countries and pledged to keep trade flowing during a joint press conference on Friday (Apr 10).

Both prime ministers stressed the importance of keeping energy supply chains open during the ongoing energy crisis amid the Middle East war.

The two countries play a key role in each other’s energy security - Singapore is one of Australia’s top suppliers of refined petroleum products, and Australia is one of Singapore’s top suppliers of liquefied natural gas.

The ministers also spoke about working towards establishing a legally binding protocol on economic resilience and essential supplies under the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Albanese and Mr Wong also reaffirmed the trust and relationship between the two countries, as strategic and economic partners.

Mr Albanese is on a three-day official visit to Singapore until Saturday.