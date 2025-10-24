AVS to launch public consultation on proposed Bill to uplift veterinary standards
The Animal and Veterinary Service also launched a new set of veterinary therapeutic guidelines in response to a growing interest in treatment options for pets, including non-conventional therapies.
SINGAPORE: The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) will launch a public consultation on a proposed Bill to enhance veterinary professional standards before the end of this year, the agency said on Friday (Oct 25).
The proposed Veterinary Practice Bill will establish the legal foundation for the Veterinary Council, a new professional body that will regulate and uplift standards within the sector.
This move follows a steady increase in the number of licensed veterinarians and clinics over the years, corresponding with the rise in pet ownership, said AVS, a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks).
The council, which was first announced in 2023, will oversee the registration process, issuance of certificates, and any disciplinary proceedings of veterinarians.
It will also set educational requirements, approve training programmes, and regulate the standards of conduct and ethics for registered veterinarians.
Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan announced the initiative at the Singapore Vet Show 2025 on Friday.
AVS has consulted the veterinary sector since 2021 to operationalise the council, he said.
"Your feedback has helped us to finetune our proposals and work out transition arrangements to ensure the continuity of veterinary services to the animal industry," said Mr Tan.
Their efforts have culminated in the draft legislation for the Bill, he added.
The draft Bill proposes to introduce a new registration framework for veterinarians, including a new register for veterinary specialists to recognise those with additional training and qualifications, he said.
Mr Tan added that the Bill will propose to set up an enhanced framework for complaints management, inquiry and investigation, including a mechanism for appeals. This will ensure transparency and accountability.
Members of the public will be invited to give their feedback on the draft Bill via the Reaching Everyone for Active Citizenry @ Home (REACH) platform for one month, before the end of the year.
After the public consultation, the Bill will be introduced in parliament and undergo at least two rounds of parliamentary readings and debate. It has to be passed by parliament and receive the president's assent before being gazetted.
Veterinarians currently licensed by AVS will be transferred to the new framework, and the Bill will be extended to nurses in time, AVS said.
NEW VETERINARY THERAPEUTIC GUIDELINES
In response to a growing demand for non-conventional therapies for animals, AVS has also worked with the Singapore Veterinary Association to develop a set of veterinary therapeutic guidelines.
The guidelines will provide a framework for vets and pet owners to navigate a broad range of therapies, including conventional, novel, complementary and alternative therapies, AVS said.
They also emphasise the need to use sound, evidence-based approaches to recommending therapies, while ensuring standards of care remain uncompromised, said Mr Tan.
Novel therapies refer to treatments with minimal or no established history in treating a specific ailment in a particular species, for example, treating a dog or cat with a medication formulated for another species’ use.
Complementary therapy refers to non-conventional practices used alongside conventional veterinary medicine. Alternative therapy is based on supporting the body’s natural healing process instead of solely relying on medication.
Examples include acupuncture or massage therapy, which could be considered complementary when used alongside conventional medication, or alternative if used alone.
Unlike conventional therapy, which comprises widely accepted treatments that have undergone rigorous scientific evaluation and peer review, these forms of therapy may lack scientific proof of safety and efficacy.
Still, AVS said the administration of all therapies is supported by additional safeguards, including the recommendation of having AVS-licensed veterinarians provide patient care in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians.
According to AVS, the new guidelines will help veterinarians provide safeguards when carrying out any form of treatment. Pet owners will also be afforded more transparency when considering treatment options.
The latest guidelines are in addition to previous guidelines that were established to raise standards in the sector.
In 2021, AVS and SVA launched a set of guidelines on the use of antibiotics in animals.
In May last year, the authorities also introduced a set of guidelines for veterinary telehealth.