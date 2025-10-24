AVS to launch public consultation on proposed Bill to uplift veterinary standards

SINGAPORE: The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) will launch a public consultation on a proposed Bill to enhance veterinary professional standards before the end of this year, the agency said on Friday (Oct 25).

The proposed Veterinary Practice Bill will establish the legal foundation for the Veterinary Council, a new professional body that will regulate and uplift standards within the sector.

This move follows a steady increase in the number of licensed veterinarians and clinics over the years, corresponding with the rise in pet ownership, said AVS, a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks).

The council, which was first announced in 2023, will oversee the registration process, issuance of certificates, and any disciplinary proceedings of veterinarians.

It will also set educational requirements, approve training programmes, and regulate the standards of conduct and ethics for registered veterinarians.

Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan announced the initiative at the Singapore Vet Show 2025 on Friday.

AVS has consulted the veterinary sector since 2021 to operationalise the council, he said.

"Your feedback has helped us to finetune our proposals and work out transition arrangements to ensure the continuity of veterinary services to the animal industry," said Mr Tan.

Their efforts have culminated in the draft legislation for the Bill, he added.

The draft Bill proposes to introduce a new registration framework for veterinarians, including a new register for veterinary specialists to recognise those with additional training and qualifications, he said.

Mr Tan added that the Bill will propose to set up an enhanced framework for complaints management, inquiry and investigation, including a mechanism for appeals. This will ensure transparency and accountability.

Members of the public will be invited to give their feedback on the draft Bill via the Reaching Everyone for Active Citizenry @ Home (REACH) platform for one month, before the end of the year.

After the public consultation, the Bill will be introduced in parliament and undergo at least two rounds of parliamentary readings and debate. It has to be passed by parliament and receive the president's assent before being gazetted.

Veterinarians currently licensed by AVS will be transferred to the new framework, and the Bill will be extended to nurses in time, AVS said.