Singapore aims to speed up private bank account opening for wealthy clients

SINGAPORE: Wealthy clients can expect faster private bank account opening times in Singapore by the end of 2026, the authorities said on Monday (May 25), as the country positions itself as a safe and trusted financial hub at a time of growing global uncertainty.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that it is working with the Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG) to reduce private banking account opening times to within one month by the end of this year, down from the current duration of about six weeks or even longer for complex cases.

PBIG, which looks into the wealth development sector, comprises senior industry leaders and representatives from the private banking industry. It established an account opening workgroup last year, co-led by MAS and industry, to identify ways to make client onboarding more efficient while maintaining sound regulatory standards.

MAS' managing director Chia Der Jiun said at the UBS Asian Investment Conference on Monday that more efficient account opening will improve the competitiveness of the wealth management industry while maintaining high standards.

"MAS also takes a risk-proportionate regulatory approach that provides protection and transparency to investors, but avoids undue regulatory burden on financial institutions," he added. "Innovation has been core to building new capabilities in our financial centre."

He also said that "in a world buffeted by shocks and uncertainty", there will be demand for safety and stability.

"The attributes of safety and stability have been Singapore's enduring advantage." These have been the result of a strong commitment to a transparent and predictable legal framework, trusted governance, sound macroeconomic management and a supportive pro-business environment, Mr Chia added.

Building on the observations highlighted by the workgroup, MAS has issued a circular guiding financial institutions to "establish a client’s source of wealth in a risk-proportionate way", Mr Chia said, so that financial institutions can avoid unnecessary and excessive steps in the process and be more targeted.



In the months ahead, the industry will roll out case studies and training for relationship managers and compliance professionals.

Under MAS regulations, banks in Singapore are exempt from complying with certain regulatory requirements when dealing with high-net-worth individuals or accredited investors.

Accredited investors can also be offered a wider range of investment products not available to retail investors.

To qualify as an accredited investor, the person must have a minimum income of S$300,000 (about US$235,000) in the last 12 months, net financial assets exceeding S$1 million or net personal assets exceeding S$2 million, of which their primary place of residence can only contribute up to S$1 million.

Priority or privilege banking services for Singapore's domestic banks typically require a minimum amount of about S$1.5 million investable assets to qualify for account opening. A full private banking account, which is the highest tier, requires at least S$6.38 million.

Citi Private Bank, for example, has a US$10 million net worth requirement, while UBS Wealth Management requires US$2 million in investable assets. HSBC Premier Elite requires a minimum "total relationship balance" of about US$940,000.