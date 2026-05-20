Bedok Central hawker centre business still slow despite deep clean after TB scare, stallholders say

In late April, authorities announced mandatory tuberculosis screening for tenants and workers at three Bedok Central locations – Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market, and the Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre – after investigations found 13 genetically similar cases across three clusters between January 2023 and February this year.

Hawkers told CNA the days immediately following the announcement were the most difficult.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung visited the food centre earlier this month and reassured the public that dining there remains safe.

“Tuberculosis does not get transmitted casually through one, two or even three meetings, or sharing of plates, or shaking of hands. It requires very prolonged close exposure,” he told reporters. “Coming to a hawker centre and eating is perfectly safe.”

Mr Abdul Wahib, who has operated a clothing stall at the market for 14 years, estimated that business has dropped between 40 and 50 per cent.

"It's too early to say (if things will improve)," he said. "Some of our regulars are very skeptical to come."

FOOD STALLS HARDER HIT

Hawkers and merchants were given half a month's rental and other charges waived for May following news of the clusters.

Mr Abdul Wahib said the relief has helped but that an extension would be welcome.

"The impact is not only just for a month, but for the months to come," he added. "I'm worried for the food businesses. (For us), business has dropped but we just live on and carry on."

Mr Kelvin Tan, who runs a drink stall at the hawker centre, said food stallholders have been harder hit.

"For those who sell food, it is different from selling drinks. Once they cook the food, they will have to throw it away if it can't be finished," he said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, said authorities are prepared to do more to support affected businesses.

“We hope our residents will continue supporting our hawkers and our businesses and all the merchants here at Block 216, as we move forward together calmly and responsibly as one community,” he wrote.

To help draw crowds back, the Bedok North Block 216 Food Centre and Market Hawkers' Association has organised a getai event on May 22, where members of the public can redeem a S$10 dining voucher for use at participating merchants.

Vouchers can also be collected from Kampong Chai Chee Community Club from May 23.