One person diagnosed with active tuberculosis as screening at Bedok concludes, pending some follow-ups

SINGAPORE: One person has so far been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB) as the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) concluded its screening exercise at Bedok.

In a press release on Tuesday (May 19), CDA said the patient has started treatment and "is doing well", adding that he will be non-infectious upon completion of two weeks of treatment.

It added that contact tracing is underway to identify and evaluate the close contacts of the patient.

He was part of the 14.4 per cent of those screened – or 509 people – who tested positive on their blood test and were required to do a follow-up chest X-ray to determine if they have active TB or latent TB infection.

To date, 447 people have completed the X-ray, and among this group, the man was diagnosed with active TB.

CDA will be following up with the remaining individuals at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre.

The agency also said that 42 people will undergo further evaluation at the National Tuberculosis Care Centre.

"This is a precautionary measure. They may not have active TB disease but have minor abnormalities on their chest X-ray. They will undergo a thorough clinical assessment," CDA said.

The remaining people have normal chest X-rays, and may have previous infections or latent TB infection.

Overall, 3,525 people were screened for TB since May 2, with 85.6 per cent testing negative and not requiring follow-up action.

In an update on May 13, CDA said that the majority of people tested for TB during screenings in Bedok tested negative for the disease.

In 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that in about 90 per cent of people who have latent tuberculosis, the bacteria remain inactive in their body throughout their lives.

About 5 per cent of people with latent tuberculosis develop active tuberculosis within the first two years, MOH added.

The remaining 5 per cent may develop active tuberculosis sometime after two years and within their lifetime.