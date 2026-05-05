Bedok food centre safe for diners amid TB cases, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reassured the public that dining at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market remains safe, after the hawker centre was identified as a key location linked to several tuberculosis cases.

The hawker centre is one of three locations in Bedok Central linked to 13 tuberculosis cases identified between January 2023 and February this year, alongside Heartbeat@Bedok and the Singapore Pools outlet in Bedok.

The cases were found to be genetically similar across three clusters, following epidemiological investigations and whole genome sequencing analysis.

Authorities said some of the cases had overlapping activity patterns across the three locations over time, suggesting possible exposure through repeated or prolonged visits.