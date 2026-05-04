Tuberculosis screening at Heartbeat@Bedok extended by a day after strong response

SINGAPORE: The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) will extend tuberculosis screening at Heartbeat@Bedok by a day following a strong public response after 13 cases of tuberculosis were discovered.

The extra day on May 8 will allow 500 more people to be screened, CDA said in a statement on Monday (May 4).

As of 6pm on Monday, 541 people have been screened for tuberculosis at Heartbeat@Bedok. An additional 167 individuals were screened at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic on May 2 and May 4.

Of the 708 people screened, more than 400 volunteered, while 280 were in the mandatory group.

The agency said that slots for the extended screening will be prioritised for tenants and workers of Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and Singapore Pools Bedok betting centre, as screening is mandatory for them.

Appointments can also be made for screenings at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre. Screening at these locations is available from May 4 to Jun 5 and is free of charge.

This move comes after epidemiological investigations found 13 genetically similar cases of tuberculosis across three clusters between January 2023 and February this year.

Of these, seven have completed treatment, five are currently undergoing treatment and one has died from causes unrelated to tuberculosis. All had begun treatment immediately upon diagnosis and are no longer infectious.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that requires prolonged close contact for transmission. It has a long latent period and may not develop into active disease for months or even years. It is treatable and curable with medication, and early detection helps prevent further spread.