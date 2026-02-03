Price competition likely to limit cost impact of beverage container return scheme on consumers: MSE

Dr Puthucheary explained that all producers will have to pay a producer fee of S$0.03 to S$0.04 to scheme operator BCRS, to cover the collection and recycling of the beverage containers.

Producers of about 80 per cent of beverage containers can incorporate the deposit mark and barcode requirements directly on their containers, he added.

“Beyond the once-off implementation cost, these producers should see costs per container close to the producer fee of S$0.03 to S$0.04, which should keep compliance costs low for most drinks sold,” he said.

To comply with the scheme, some producers may need to, or choose to, place a sticker on their containers instead of changing the container's design. The cost of these stickers will vary, Dr Puthucheary said.

In response to a supplementary question about considering longer-term support for smaller producers, Dr Puthucheary said a grant of S$2,500 provided to all registered producers is sized to address the needs of smaller producers who put fewer than 50,000 containers to market each year.

"The S$2,500 is, we think, more than sufficient to cover both the product registration cost as well as the producer fees for the first year, which total about S$2,000," he added.

"But we also have to recognise that the purpose of this scheme is to shift some of the responsibility to the producer."

The beverage container return scheme was originally meant to start in April 2025, but authorities pushed it back by a year as major beverage producers had requested more time to operationalise the scheme.

These containers are expected to gradually enter the market during the transition period from Apr 1 to Sep 30, with widespread availability expected by August and September.

Nine in 10 Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents will be within a five-minute walk of a beverage container return point when the scheme launches in April, Dr Puthucheary said in January.

About 1,000 return points will be deployed across major supermarkets and high-footfall areas, and the aim is to double that number within the first year of operations, he added.

“We want to create a scheme that works for all of us,” Dr Puthucheary said in parliament on Tuesday.

Ambassadors will be deployed on the ground to guide the public on how to use the machines at launch, he added.

“We recognise that some seniors and vulnerable members of the community may require additional assistance to adapt to the scheme,” he said, noting that the NEA and scheme operator BCRS are committed to providing additional support to better address their needs.

A key focus in the coming weeks is working closely with all stakeholders to build understanding and support for the scheme, said Dr Puthucheary.

The government is also in discussion with other key stakeholders, including coffee shops and smaller retailers, to help them understand the scheme so they can explain it to consumers, he added.

When asked about whether the government anticipates queues and other operational challenges with the reverse vending machines, Dr Puthucheary noted that Singapore has piloted about 50 of these machines in the past four years.

The operators of the pilot are involved in the new scheme and have assessed that there is a "minimum volume collection" per day that makes the logistical arrangements cost-effective, he added.

There is also a contractual requirement for these operators to maintain a 90 per cent uptime for their machines, he said.

Describing the scheme as a significant step forward in Singapore’s recycling journey, Dr Puthucheary stressed that it will take time for people to adjust.

“We will not get everything right from the start, and we ask for feedback, suggestions and understanding as we transit to this new way of recycling. As we gather more data, we will refine and improve the scheme," he added.

“We need everyone’s support to make this scheme a success.”