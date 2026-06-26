New mobile speed camera among measures to improve road safety along BKE

SINGAPORE: Speed management measures along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) are being enhanced to improve road safety, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Jun 26).

These include a mobile speed camera along the BKE towards Woodlands, 9km after the Turf Club Avenue exit. It will be in operation from Jul 1, with the road's speed limit at 90kmh.

The camera had been placed there by the traffic police for testing and calibration since Jun 16.

“Motorists are advised to adhere to the speed limits at all times,” SPF said in a news release.

Speed regulating strips near Exit 10B were also introduced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in November 2025.

“These strips are designed to encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the affected stretch,” the police said.

Foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore may be denied entry at the land checkpoints.

From Nov 2, such vehicles will also not be able to apply for or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) with LTA.

Owners of foreign-registered vehicles should settle any outstanding fines before applying for or renewing their VEP, and before travelling to Singapore, the police said.

“All motorists are urged to observe traffic laws and speed limits, be patient and considerate towards other road users, and ensure their outstanding fines are settled promptly before travelling in and out of Singapore.”