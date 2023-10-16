A 'certain kind of courage' needed: A look at SAF's selection process, training for its bomb disposal experts

SINGAPORE: When the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was alerted to a World War II aerial bomb last month, the experts sent to assess the situation had never been involved in such a disposal.

But the team of first-timers, comprising regular servicemen from the SAF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, had been training for this day.

They assessed on Sep 20 that the unexploded bomb was unsafe to be moved from the Upper Bukit Timah construction site. Then, others from the unit – also known as the 36th Battalion of the Singapore Combat Engineers (36SCE) – were roped in to dispose of it on-site.

The unit is the national responder to any explosive incidents and also responds when war relics are discovered.

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) were among the 45 SAF personnel involved in the disposal operations that spanned six ensuing days. They helped construct the protective works, which included cement blocks and sandbags, to prevent the blast from affecting nearby homes.

One of the NSFs involved told journalists that he wasn’t fazed, despite it being his first time. Third Sergeant (3SG) Teo Jin Kay is serving his National Service as an EOD specialist and has been undergoing training since April. So when the call came to serve, he was ready to answer.

“Once you join, you know you are preparing to be (called up) … Even though you don’t know if you’ll be activated, you’re preparing for the chance that you will be,” the 19-year-old said, matter-of-fact.

“We have to be ready. It’s part of being in 36SCE.”