Singapore

In pictures: SAF detonates WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah
A family in awe while they watch the detonation of a World War II bomb relic from Block 153 Gangsa Road on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

26 Sep 2023 10:59PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2023 11:29PM)
SINGAPORE: Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) safely detonated a 100kg World War II aerial bomb on Tuesday (Sep 26) in Upper Bukit Timah. 

The war relic was found last week at the construction site of the upcoming Myst condominium, where the SAF's explosive ordnance disposal team determined it was unsafe to move the bomb. 

A 100kg World War II aerial bomb found at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road during excavation works. (Photo: SPF)

To facilitate the controlled disposal of the bomb, residents and businesses in the area had to evacuate during the operation. A 200m cordon was placed around the bomb disposal site, affecting an estimated 4,000 people living and working in the area.

Several condominiums, including The Linear, Hazel Park, Bukit 828 and Hazel Park Terrace, had to be evacuated.

Block 154 Gangsa Road, shophouses 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road and Greenridge Secondary School were also affected.

Some flats bore a green tag on their grilles, indicating that all living there have left. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Police officers help a resident at Block 154 Gangsa Road secure the green tag to her gate to indicate that all have left the flat, as she herself leaves at around 8.15am. (Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)

In a letter seen by CNA, residents were told to vacate their homes before 8am on Tuesday and to stick a green strip of paper on their front door upon leaving. This green strip was provided by the police to allow the authorities to account for residents in a building.

Residents were also advised to leave their windows open and secure loose items in their homes. 

Residents from Hazel Park Condo looking at the site before vacating on Sep 26, 2023.(Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
Residents leaving Block 154 Gangsa Road with their dogs on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)

The Senja-Cashew Community Club was made available for the affected residents, with four areas in the compound for families with children or seniors - and there was even a designated pet area.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is the MP for Cashew ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, visited the community club at about 10am and spoke to residents. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Mr Syed Imtiaz Ahsan, his wife and their two-and-a-half-year-old son at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Primary 6 student Lin Chen En and her friend studying for PSLE at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Davina Tham)
Residents using the dedicated facilities at Senja-Cashew Community Club earlier in the day on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A dog at Senja-Cashew Community Club's designated pet area on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Mdm Annie Yee with her dog Crystal, a Maltese-Schnauzer mix, arriving at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Chestnut the dog and his family helper at the multi-purpose hall designated for pets at Senja-Cashew Community Centre on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Singapore Armed Forces personnel preparing the disposal of a World War II aerial bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)

Meanwhile, a group of six SAF personnel were seen moving the bomb to some cement blocks.

The controlled detonation of the 100kg WWII aerial bomb took place at around 12.30pm and a loud boom could be heard from Block 153 Gangsa Road - just outside the 200m cordon of the evacuation zone.

A group of six SAF personnel are seen moving the bomb to some cement blocks on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)
The first detonation of the WWII aerial bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
The second detonation of the WWII aerial bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
The second detonation of the WWII aerial bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

A second detonation was conducted soon after to ensure everything was secured. At 1.45pm, the police confirmed that the war relic had been "successfully disposed of". Further safety checks were done and they concluded at about 5pm.

Fragments left from the body of the World War II aerial bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)
SAF personnel leave the detonation site and residents have been given the all clear to go home on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

At around 5.10pm, residents were told that they could return home - about nine hours after they vacated to facilitate the controlled detonation of the WWII bomb.

A resident who had been waiting at the void deck of neighbouring Block 153 Gangsa Road let out an exuberant "Yes!" upon receiving the message that she could return home. 

Most returning residents were relieved to find no damage to their homes, although some Hazel Park residents spotted damage in certain common areas of their condominium.

Residents at Block 154 Gangsa Road returning home after the detonation of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Residents going home after the successful disposal of the WWII bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Residents going home after the successful disposal of the WWII bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Residents going home after the successful disposal of the WWII bomb on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Madam Ng Kim Suan returning home to her unit at Block 154 Gangsa Road at about 5.30pm and removes the green tag attached to her front gate on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)
Source: CNA/at(sn)

