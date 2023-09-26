In pictures: SAF detonates WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) safely detonated a 100kg World War II aerial bomb on Tuesday (Sep 26) in Upper Bukit Timah.
The war relic was found last week at the construction site of the upcoming Myst condominium, where the SAF's explosive ordnance disposal team determined it was unsafe to move the bomb.
To facilitate the controlled disposal of the bomb, residents and businesses in the area had to evacuate during the operation. A 200m cordon was placed around the bomb disposal site, affecting an estimated 4,000 people living and working in the area.
Several condominiums, including The Linear, Hazel Park, Bukit 828 and Hazel Park Terrace, had to be evacuated.
Block 154 Gangsa Road, shophouses 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road and Greenridge Secondary School were also affected.
In a letter seen by CNA, residents were told to vacate their homes before 8am on Tuesday and to stick a green strip of paper on their front door upon leaving. This green strip was provided by the police to allow the authorities to account for residents in a building.
Residents were also advised to leave their windows open and secure loose items in their homes.
The Senja-Cashew Community Club was made available for the affected residents, with four areas in the compound for families with children or seniors - and there was even a designated pet area.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is the MP for Cashew ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, visited the community club at about 10am and spoke to residents.
Meanwhile, a group of six SAF personnel were seen moving the bomb to some cement blocks.
The controlled detonation of the 100kg WWII aerial bomb took place at around 12.30pm and a loud boom could be heard from Block 153 Gangsa Road - just outside the 200m cordon of the evacuation zone.
A second detonation was conducted soon after to ensure everything was secured. At 1.45pm, the police confirmed that the war relic had been "successfully disposed of". Further safety checks were done and they concluded at about 5pm.
At around 5.10pm, residents were told that they could return home - about nine hours after they vacated to facilitate the controlled detonation of the WWII bomb.
A resident who had been waiting at the void deck of neighbouring Block 153 Gangsa Road let out an exuberant "Yes!" upon receiving the message that she could return home.
Most returning residents were relieved to find no damage to their homes, although some Hazel Park residents spotted damage in certain common areas of their condominium.