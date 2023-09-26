In pictures: SAF detonates WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah

To facilitate the controlled disposal of the bomb, residents and businesses in the area had to evacuate during the operation. A 200m cordon was placed around the bomb disposal site, affecting an estimated 4,000 people living and working in the area.

Several condominiums, including The Linear, Hazel Park, Bukit 828 and Hazel Park Terrace, had to be evacuated.

Block 154 Gangsa Road, shophouses 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road and Greenridge Secondary School were also affected.