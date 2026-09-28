Braddell View residents take first steps to relaunch en bloc attempt
The move comes after parliament passed a law to lower en bloc consent thresholds for older developments.
SINGAPORE: Braddell View estate has kicked off another en bloc attempt with the formation of a collective sale committee.
Over 300 residents attended an extraordinary general meeting on Sep 19 to vote in a council, the committee told CNA.
This is the first step in a collective sale. In total, owners representing about 38 per cent of the condo’s voting share were present or represented at the meeting, exceeding the required quorum of 30 per cent for the meeting to proceed.
Of the residents who attended the meeting, about 94 per cent approved the formation of a collective sale committee.
The en bloc attempt comes after parliament passed a new law on Sep 8 to lower en bloc thresholds for older developments.
However, the new law will take effect after the president assents to it. The Ministry of Law has not announced a commencement date.
Speaking to CNA on Sunday (Sep 27), the committee said they started engaging residents on the potential en bloc sale months before the new law was announced.
As the estate ages, repair and maintenance costs are starting to add up, said the committee.
For example, repair and repainting works which would cost about S$1.1 million (US$860,000) in the past could now cost at least S$2 million for an estate of its size.
The largest former Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) estate has 918 residential units and two commercial units. It sits on a massive 1.14 million sq ft plot on Braddell Hill.
“And you look at the demographic of the residents staying here, most of them are actually quite elderly. I don't think any one of them would like to actually pay a lump sum or increase their maintenance fee in order to maintain the estate,” said a member of the committee.
Braddell View, a 99-year leasehold estate, was the final HUDC estate to be privatised in 2017.
The 45-year-old development underwent two failed en bloc attempts in 2019, just three months apart, with the same asking price of S$2.08 billion. The estate did not receive any bids in its public tender.
Another attempt in 2021 was halted early as it failed to meet the requirements to form a committee due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee said.
NEW EN BLOC RULES
Under the new law, the consent threshold for developments aged 40 to 59 years would be lowered from 80 per cent to 70 per cent, and from 80 per cent to 65 per cent for those aged 60 years and above.
At the same time, the threshold to convene a general meeting to form a collective sale committee will be raised, and the timeline to obtain signatures for a collective sale agreement (CSA) will be halved from 12 months to six months.
Developments aged 40 years and older that have already collected the first signature will have to convene a general meeting to decide whether to proceed afresh under the new framework, under which they will have seven months from the commencement date to hit the consent threshold.
The committee told CNA that collecting signatures for the collective sale agreement will likely start after the law takes effect, as Braddell View is still early in its en bloc process.
At the extraordinary general meeting, residents voted in nine people to form the collective sale committee.
The next steps include appointing a marketing agent and a lawyer, and setting the reserve price, which could take a few months.
The committee said the new rules – along with the removal of the 15-month wait-out period for private property owners to buy HDB resale flats – would “help” more than “harm” them. However, the new six-month timeline to collect signatures is a concern.
“But it is also fair for people who don't want to constantly be going through this cycle of people asking you to come and sign CSAs. So we think it is a tight timeline, and we have to be very fair to everybody on both sides to make sure that we’re representing everybody's interests,” a member said.
Those who oppose selling include owners who have recently moved in or those who have sentimental attachment to their home, the committee said.
A member pointed out that many residents understand the government’s intention to better optimise land. He added that with the North-South Corridor in place and the whole estate rejuvenated, the area could become nicer.
Analysts previously said that about 2,600 new homes may be built on the site if sold.
“I think maybe we’re just waiting for that ‘dong feng’,” said the committee member, using the Mandarin term for east wind, which symbolises a favourable condition. “Everything is … quite in place already.”