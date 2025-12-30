Bukit Panjang LRT to close on Jan 25 as upgrading works enter final stretch: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) system will close for an entire day next month, with the line's upgrading and renewal programme approaching completion after seven years, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said on Monday (Dec 29).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced last week that the BPLRT system will close on Jan 25 for system renewal works as operations are migrated to its refurbished operations control centre.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Siow said that scheduled closures are "sometimes necessary" when upgrading an ageing system that is already in daily use.

Noting that it is very different from building a new line from scratch, he added: "Teams must work within tight spaces, fixed layouts, and limited time, making the work especially challenging.

"One of the LTA engineers shared with me that a single full-day closure allows as much work as ten nights. These continuous work windows also make it safer for workers to carry out these complex tasks."

Mr Siow also noted that the BPLRT system is in a "much better place" today due to the sustained effort of transport workers and engineers.

LTA said in November that about 88 per cent of renewal works on the BPLRT system had been completed and the renewal works are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.