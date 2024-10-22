Bukit Panjang LRT services affected due to train fault; 'rescue' train also stalled

SINGAPORE: Train services along the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line were disrupted on Tuesday evening (Oct 22) due to a train fault.

Transport operator SMRT said a train was "immobilised" near Teck Whye station at about 5.20pm.

"All commuters in the defective train were safely disembarked at Teck Whye station platform," it said in a Facebook post.

"To move the faulty train, a rescue train had to be deployed to move it to the depot. While on its way back to the depot, the rescue train also stalled."

The disruption affects services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

Train service on the loop via Service A and Service B are not affected.

"Degraded train service remains available on a single train shuttle service between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations," SMRT said, adding that free regular bus services between the two stations are available.