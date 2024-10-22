Bukit Panjang LRT services affected due to train fault; 'rescue' train also stalled
Shuttle train services are available between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations, said SMRT.
SINGAPORE: Train services along the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line were disrupted on Tuesday evening (Oct 22) due to a train fault.
Transport operator SMRT said a train was "immobilised" near Teck Whye station at about 5.20pm.
"All commuters in the defective train were safely disembarked at Teck Whye station platform," it said in a Facebook post.
"To move the faulty train, a rescue train had to be deployed to move it to the depot. While on its way back to the depot, the rescue train also stalled."
The disruption affects services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.
Train service on the loop via Service A and Service B are not affected.
"Degraded train service remains available on a single train shuttle service between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations," SMRT said, adding that free regular bus services between the two stations are available.
A CNA reader, who asked to be known only as Kannan, said he was near Teck Whye LRT station around 5.15pm when he heard a loud noise.
Thinking it was a car accident initially, he later realised that an LRT train had stalled at the station. He said he saw passengers being evacuated from the train before workers attempted to move the four-car train.
SMRT had to deal with a major disruption in September when train services along a section of the East-West Line were unavailable after extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment, caused by a faulty train near Clementi MRT station.
Normal train services along the line only resumed after six days. The Land Transport Authority launched a probe into the incident in early October and said the findings would be publicised.
If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.