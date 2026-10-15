Bukit Panjang LRT renewal on track for completion by year-end

SINGAPORE: The first major renewal of the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) is on track for completion by the end of 2026, eight years after works began.

The works involve the replacement of its power rail system, a renewed fleet of light rail vehicles and upgrades to the signalling system, power supply system and operations control centre.

Replacement of 16.6km of power rails, including ageing components, is 98 per cent complete and due to finish by year-end, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Oct 15).

Upgrades to the fleet, signalling system, power supply system and operations control centre have already been completed.

No further closures are expected as the remaining works continue.

Speaking to reporters at the Ten Mile Junction Depot, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said authorities will have to plan ahead for the renewal of assets in due time. This involves identifying crucial components and working with train operators and procurers to ensure replacements are done on time.

He said investments have been made in condition-based monitoring, where sensors track the deterioration of components so they can be replaced when needed.

"We are going into more sensors, more data, enabling us to do predictive maintenance," said Mr Siow.