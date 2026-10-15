Bukit Panjang LRT renewal on track for completion by year-end
The renewal programme for Singapore's oldest LRT line began in 2018.
SINGAPORE: The first major renewal of the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) is on track for completion by the end of 2026, eight years after works began.
The works involve the replacement of its power rail system, a renewed fleet of light rail vehicles and upgrades to the signalling system, power supply system and operations control centre.
Replacement of 16.6km of power rails, including ageing components, is 98 per cent complete and due to finish by year-end, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Oct 15).
Upgrades to the fleet, signalling system, power supply system and operations control centre have already been completed.
No further closures are expected as the remaining works continue.
Speaking to reporters at the Ten Mile Junction Depot, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said authorities will have to plan ahead for the renewal of assets in due time. This involves identifying crucial components and working with train operators and procurers to ensure replacements are done on time.
He said investments have been made in condition-based monitoring, where sensors track the deterioration of components so they can be replaced when needed.
"We are going into more sensors, more data, enabling us to do predictive maintenance," said Mr Siow.
LTA began the renewal programme in 2018. Key to the renewal was replacing the legacy signalling system with a communications-based train control system, similar to those on MRT lines.
The transition began in 2022, alongside the progressive introduction of third-generation light rail vehicles and upgrades to second-generation vehicles to integrate them with the new system.
The LRT moved to full operations on the new signalling system in November 2025. LTA completed the operations control centre upgrades required for the transition in January 2026 and has since begun decommissioning the legacy signalling equipment.
UPGRADED LIGHT RAIL VEHICLES
The first-generation light rail vehicles that had served commuters since 1999 have been replaced by 19 new third-generation vehicles. All 13 second-generation vehicles have been upgraded for the new signalling system.
The entire fleet of 32 light rail vehicles has been in passenger service since October 2025.
The third-generation vehicles have condition monitoring systems that detect potential faults earlier and support pre-emptive maintenance.
A dynamic route display above the doors replaces the single-line LED display that showed only the station name.
Carriages have brighter, more energy-efficient LED lighting and upgraded air-conditioning for better airflow.
LTA also upgraded the power supply system to strengthen its reliability and resilience.
A new power supply intake source has been installed at Ten Mile Junction, while the existing intake source at Choa Chu Kang MRT substation continues as back-up.
LTA said the works have significantly improved reliability since 2018. The mean kilometres between failure, which measures the average distance a train travels before a delay of more than five minutes, rose from 53,000 car-kilometres in 2017 to about 443,000 today.
LIFT AND ESCALATOR REPLACEMENT
LTA is also upgrading 25 passenger lifts across all 13 Bukit Panjang LRT stations and one escalator at Choa Chu Kang station.
Eighteen lifts have been replaced and four more will be replaced this month. The remaining three are due by February 2027, one month ahead of schedule.
"This was made possible by optimising the sequencing of works and taking additional measures to expedite the remaining works," LTA said.
"Commuters can refer to posters and banners at Bukit Panjang LRT stations for information on the upgrading schedule and alternative travel arrangements."
The new lifts have tilted floor indicators for better visibility, rear wall mirrors, side-mounted operating panels and larger illuminated buttons.
Renewal of the communications systems, including displays and phones, is 88 per cent complete and expected to finish in the second half of 2027.
RENEWING SINGAPORE'S FIRST LRT LINE
Bukit Panjang LRT, Singapore's first LRT line, has had repeated service disruptions over the years. In 2016, eight major delays of more than 30 minutes each were recorded.
In 2017, then-Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan described the line as an "afterthought" built under political pressure.
In 2024, then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat acknowledged in parliament that the renewal had been a "long journey" for commuters, but said it was necessary to fix “legacy problems” and deliver better service.
That October, a train stalled near Teck Whye station and the rescue train sent to move it also stalled. Service resumed the next morning.
Three power-related disruptions followed in July 2025.
The renewal was initially slated for completion in 2024, but the timeline was pushed back to 2026 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LTA said the works had to be carefully planned and coordinated, with engineers having only about two and a half hours each night to carry them out. They took more than 500 nights to replace the legacy power rail.
Since October 2020, the authorities have implemented 10 full Sunday closures and three rounds of early closures.
"Additional closures were carried out to manage risk to operations and provide more time for complex, safety-critical works that could not be completed within normal engineering hours," LTA said.
"These closures provided longer, controlled work windows for safe implementation and testing, while ensuring the railway was ready for service the next morning for commuters."