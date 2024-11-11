Raising rail reliability targets could come at a cost to taxpayers, commuters: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Raising rail reliability targets could come at a cost to taxpayers and commuters, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

The current rail reliability target of 1 million mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) remains a "relevant and valid" target, he said in parliament on Monday (Nov 11).

He was responding to a question by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who said that the target of 1 million MKBF was set about five years ago, and asked if the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is considering raising the threshold.

Mr Chee said that the 1 million figure was chosen because it represents what the best, most reliable rail operators – such as those in Taipei and Guangzhou – have managed to achieve in their systems.

“If we look at it today, I think it's still a relevant and valid target, something that is useful for us to focus on, and that is something which we will continue to work towards,” he said.

The prospect of raising it further has to be carefully assessed, he added.

“Because there is a trade-off between raising MKBF further and what is the cost incurred, which will then ultimately have to be borne by either taxpayers or commuters,” said Mr Chee.

“So, we will study this carefully.”

Rail reliability was being discussed in parliament in the wake of several MRT and LRT system disruptions in the past months.

A major MRT disruption occurred in September when normal SMRT train services along a section of the East-West Line were unavailable for about six days, after a faulty train caused extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment.

Last month, train services along the Bukit Panjang LRT line were disrupted due to a train fault, with services resuming a day later.

Mr Chee said that the overall MKBF for the MRT network has improved from about 1.8 million train-km in end-September, to almost 2 million train-km as at end-October.

“My colleagues and I will continue to pay close attention to keeping the MKBF above the 1 million target, as we know safety and reliability are important for commuters,” he said.

He added that SMRT has formed a workgroup to review its systems and processes, including its maintenance practices.

Representatives from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Transport Workers’ Union have been invited to join the workgroup. Overseas metro operators in Guangzhou and Taipei will also be engaged for “mutual learning”, said Mr Chee.