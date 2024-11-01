SMRT establishes tripartite workgroup to review rail reliability, safety

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT announced on Friday (Nov 1) that it has set up a tripartite workgroup to review the reliability and safety of its rail network.

The move comes after a series of rail service issues including a six-day disruption on the East-West Line, the longest train disruption since 2017.

The workgroup will comprise subject matter experts from the rail operator, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) - which owns the rail assets - and representatives from the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU).

It will be chaired by SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai, with the deputy chief executive for infrastructure and development from LTA, Yee Boon Cheow, as co-chair.

NTWU's Deputy Executive Secretary Jimmy Wee will also be involved in the workgroup.

"The exact composition of the workgroup is being finalised and will be shared once available," SMRT said in response to CNA's queries, adding that it expects the review to be completed within six months.

Announcing the workgroup in a Facebook post, SMRT said all its MRT lines have "consistently achieved" the target of 1 million mean kilometres between failures since 2019.

To sustain this reliability target, the workgroup will evaluate systems and processes across the MRT ecosystem.

This includes life cycle management, asset renewal, system enhancements and maintenance practices, SMRT said.