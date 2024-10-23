Bukit Panjang LRT services resume after train fault

SINGAPORE: Train services along the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line resumed on Wednesday (Oct 23) morning, after a faulty train had disrupted services the night before.

Transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook update at 5.07am on Wednesday that its engineers and technicians had worked through the night to restore the Bukit Panjang LRT system.

"Our engineers successfully repaired the short segment of power rail and brought the faulty train back to the depot for further checks," it added.

"Regular train service have resumed at 5am and free regular bus services have ceased."

SMRT said a train was "immobilised" near Teck Whye station at about 5.20pm on Tuesday and a "rescue" train deployed to move it back to the depot "also stalled" while it was on its way back.

It later said passenger service had to end early at 10pm for urgent repair works.

A CNA reader, who asked to be known only as Kannan, said he was near Teck Whye LRT station around 5.15pm when he heard a loud noise.

Thinking it was a car accident initially, he later realised that an LRT train had stalled at the station. He said he saw passengers being evacuated from the train before workers attempted to move the four-car train.

In an update on Wednesday, SMRT said that there was no issue with the "rescue" train.

"During the overnight recovery, our engineers conducted investigations and found that the rescue train was a good functioning train. It was unable to move because of the deflated tyre from the faulty train," it added.

SMRT had to deal with a major disruption in September when train services along a section of the East-West Line were unavailable for six days, after a faulty train caused extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment.

The Land Transport Authority launched a probe into the incident in early October and said the findings would be publicised.