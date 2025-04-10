Calvin Cheng's remarks 'completely insensitive, unacceptable'; Singapore must nurture and protect its cohesion: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Apr 10) that recent remarks by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng about a pro-Palestinian group were "completely insensitive and unacceptable".

Singapore must nurture and protect its cohesion, Mr Wong said in a Facebook post, noting that its harmonious society today was built over generations.

"When we were part of Malaysia, some segments of the Malaysian community called the local Chinese ‘pendatang’ - foreigners or immigrants. It angered many Chinese who felt that they were second-class citizens," the prime minister wrote.

"So when Singapore became independent, we resolved never to treat our minorities like that.

"Today, Singapore is a diverse and yet harmonious society where all races and religions have their place under the sun. This cohesion is the result of generations of patient effort and hard work. We must treasure it, protect it, and nurture it."

Mr Cheng had criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.

Writing on Facebook last month, he said: "I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike."

The Mar 13 post sparked public outcry, with several ministers speaking out against Mr Cheng's comments.

On Wednesday, Mr Cheng met with Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni Maulan, who both sit on the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. He said he was "deeply remorseful" over his comments.

Mr Wong said on Thursday that he had a good chat with Ustaz Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni during his visit to Madrasah Aljunied. He thanked them for meeting with Mr Cheng.

"I also shared with them my perspective: That Calvin Cheng's remarks about telling another Singaporean to 'take a hike' to Gaza was completely insensitive and unacceptable," he said.

"In today's uncertain environment where there are many external forces that can pull our society apart, this work is even more important," Mr Wong added.

"I thanked Ustaz Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni for their role in fostering inter-faith harmony. Together, let's build on what we have, and ensure that our little red dot remains an oasis of stability and harmony."