Calvin Cheng's remarks 'completely insensitive, unacceptable'; Singapore must nurture and protect its cohesion: PM Wong
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Apr 10) that recent remarks by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng about a pro-Palestinian group were "completely insensitive and unacceptable".
Singapore must nurture and protect its cohesion, Mr Wong said in a Facebook post, noting that its harmonious society today was built over generations.
"When we were part of Malaysia, some segments of the Malaysian community called the local Chinese ‘pendatang’ - foreigners or immigrants. It angered many Chinese who felt that they were second-class citizens," the prime minister wrote.
"So when Singapore became independent, we resolved never to treat our minorities like that.
"Today, Singapore is a diverse and yet harmonious society where all races and religions have their place under the sun. This cohesion is the result of generations of patient effort and hard work. We must treasure it, protect it, and nurture it."
Mr Cheng had criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.
Writing on Facebook last month, he said: "I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike."
The Mar 13 post sparked public outcry, with several ministers speaking out against Mr Cheng's comments.
On Wednesday, Mr Cheng met with Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni Maulan, who both sit on the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. He said he was "deeply remorseful" over his comments.
Mr Wong said on Thursday that he had a good chat with Ustaz Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni during his visit to Madrasah Aljunied. He thanked them for meeting with Mr Cheng.
"I also shared with them my perspective: That Calvin Cheng's remarks about telling another Singaporean to 'take a hike' to Gaza was completely insensitive and unacceptable," he said.
"In today's uncertain environment where there are many external forces that can pull our society apart, this work is even more important," Mr Wong added.
"I thanked Ustaz Hasbi and Ustaz Pasuni for their role in fostering inter-faith harmony. Together, let's build on what we have, and ensure that our little red dot remains an oasis of stability and harmony."
Related:
"UNACCEPTABLE AND HURTFUL"
The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) on Sunday expressed its “deep consternation" about the comments, which it said "included inflammatory suggestions directed at members of the Muslim community in Singapore".
It noted his position as a former public figure. He is also a socio-political commentator.
"As a former public figure, Mr Cheng holds influence and reach. It is therefore disappointing that instead of fostering respectful discourse, he has chosen to ridicule and alienate fellow Singaporeans, many of whom are expressing empathy and solidarity in response to humanitarian suffering," Pergas said.
"These remarks - made in the public domain - can be interpreted as dehumanising, dismissive, and grossly insensitive, especially in light of ongoing global tragedies that continue to cause grief to communities around the world."
Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam also weighed in last week, saying they disagree with Mr Cheng's remarks.
"His views on Palestine and Israel, I can say are quite different from mine. I have a very sharply different view on Israel-Palestine from Mr Calvin Cheng," Mr Shanmugam said.
"I previously said in November 2023 that Israel's actions are illegal and oppressive to Palestinians, and that remains my view."
Commenting on the issue for the second time in a week on Wednesday, Mr Masagos said Mr Cheng's remarks were "unacceptable and hurtful".
"The way those comments were framed crossed a line. It’s not just about disagreement, it’s about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up," he said.
"That is not something we can accept. Not here."